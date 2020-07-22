Employers who ordered Covid-19 pay cuts 'have reason to be concerned'

The Government has paid out $11 billion in wage subsidies to businesses that have suffered a loss of income as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

OPINION: During the Covid-19 lockdown, many employers took the view that if employees did not work they did not get paid. Others implemented unilateral pay cuts or just passed on the Government wage subsidy.

At the time, a number of employment lawyers, myself included, advised that employment law had not been suspended and that any employer wanting to reduce an employee’s pay would need to obtain their consent. Another group of lawyers supported the “no work, no pay” principle and advised employers that they did not have to keep paying staff.

Added to this confusion the Government wage subsidy scheme required employers to use their best endeavours to continue to pay employees at least 80 per cent of their usual wages or salary. The Employment New Zealand website stated that the purpose of the scheme was to “support workers to ensure they continue to receive an income, and stay connected to their employer, even if they are unable to work”.

Not surprisingly, many employers read this as meaning that they had to use their best endeavours to pay employees 80 per cent, but only 80 per cent.

This confusion was unfortunate because at the time most employers were scrambling to understand the consequences for their businesses and thinking about how to save jobs.

These employers were not intending to break the law or treat their employees unfairly – they were doing what they thought they had to do to survive. This was in a context where there was a lack of clear and consistent advice as to employment rights and obligations.

Now, however, we are starting to see cases come through the Employment Relations Authority relating to the payment of employees during lockdown.

The first case of its kind was brought by Suhkjett Sandhu and a group of other employees against Gate Gourmet NZ Limited. Gate carries on its business at Auckland Airport providing in-flight catering services to passenger aircraft. Whilst Gate is an essential service, due to the massive downturn in the aviation sector, it had little work available for its staff during the lockdown. Each of the applicant employees was paid the minimum wage, which was $17.70 per hour when the lockdown started. On April 1, 2020, this increased to $18.90 per hour.

SUPPLIED Susan Hornsby Geluk says there was a lack of clear and consistent advice around the government’s wage subsidy.

Gate advised its employees that it would need to implement a partial close down and that they could agree to being paid 80 per cent of their usual wages, conditional on the company receiving the Government wage subsidy, or they could use their annual leave to top this up to 100 per cent.

Whilst the employees agreed to these arrangements at the time, they later challenged the company’s actions on the basis that they had been paid less than the statutory minimum wage.

Gate defended its position on the basis of the “no work, no pay” principle or “partial performance, partial pay”. In response the applicant employees argued that the only reason they were not working was because the company had unilaterally imposed a partial shutdown and had directed them to stay at home unless rostered.

The authority upheld the employees’ claims, finding that they were “ready, willing and able” to work. Further, the authority expressly rejected the argument that if employees were not working then there was no requirement to pay them anything.

Whilst in this case the employees had agreed to their pay being reduced to 80 per cent, Gate was not legally able to pay them less than the statutory minimum wage for their full usual working week, including at the increased hourly rate from April 1, 2020.

In another case brought by a group of employees against Eastern Bays Hospice Trust, the employer applied for the Government wage subsidy on March 23, 2020, the same day that the country went into level 4 lockdown. Then on March 25 the company issued a memorandum to staff advising them that their pay would be reduced to 80 per cent. A week later staff were given letters proposing to make them redundant.

Getty Images Finance minister Grant Robertson’s wage subsidy scheme was exploited by some employers.

Shortly after, the company issued notices of termination due to redundancy and stated that it would pay employees 80 per cent of their usual pay for the first four weeks of the notice period, and just the amount of the wage subsidy for the second four weeks. In fact the trust was only required to provide four weeks’ notice, so the additional four weeks was over and above its contractual obligations.

The authority found that the employer was not entitled to unilaterally reduce employees’ pay and ordered it to pay employees their full wages and salary for the entire eight-week notice period.

Again, the case came down to the authority’s rejection of the “no work, no pay” argument, and its finding that the employees were “ready, willing and able” to work.

On the basis that both of these cases have taken a consistent position, it is likely that the authority will continue to decide cases which come before it in the same way. Given what is at stake, there will inevitably be an appeal at some point and it remains to be seen what approach the Employment Court will take.

In the meantime, however, those employers who did unilaterally reduce employees’ pay have reason to be concerned. It would make sense for those employers to proactively engage with their staff about finding an agreed way forward rather than waiting for a legal claim to be brought against them.

With regard to potential solutions, I would encourage both employers and employees to take a forward-focused and constructive approach. The reality is that enforcing strict compliance with contractual provisions may not be the best outcome for either party if it brings the business to its knees.

Susan Hornsby-Geluk is partner at Dundas Street Employment Lawyers.