Coronavirus: Pandemic reveals small businesses doing big things

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken time during alert level 3 to praise creative thinking.

New Zealand is in the grips of a national push to buy local on a scale not seen since the 1990s.

With the coronavirus outbreak putting the squeeze on Kiwi business, consumers are falling all over themselves to back local companies.

A Facebook group launched last month to support small businesses is closing in on 400,000 members and has showcased hundreds of local goods and services.

In the sea of small businesses worthy of support, here are a few that stand out for their ingenuity, community spirit and commitment to making the world a better place.

Māu Designz

SUPPLIED Takaimaania Ngata-Henare, 13, is the brains behind MÄu Designz, a small business producing wrapping paper with a te reo MÄori twist.

New Zealand should probably expect to see big things from Takaimaania Ngata-Henare​.

The Northland 13-year-old is the brains behind Māu Designz, a small business producing wrapping paper with a te reo Māori twist.

As well as coming up with the business idea, Ngata-Henare also designed the paper.

Māu Designz currently has three rā whānau (happy birthday) designs and the talented teen has plans for gift cards and a Christmas wrapping paper range.

Ngata-Henare, a national youth table tennis representative, started the business to help fund her sporting endeavours and normalise te reo Māori.

If the success of her post on the popular NZ Made Products Facebook page is anything to go by, Kiwis are keen to back the budding entrepreneur.

With more than 12,000 likes, comments and shares, the post ranks top of the hundreds shared so far.

Straw The Line NZ

SUPPLIED Camilla Weinstein and Charlotte Downes import edible straws through their company Straw the Line.

Armed with a fistful of straws, Camilla Weinstein and Charlotte Downes are on a mission to rid the world of plastic waste "one slurp at a time".

Through their business, Straw the Line NZ, the Auckland mums import ethically sourced, eco-friendly, and edible rice straws.

While it takes about 200 years for the plastic variety to decompose, Downes and Weinstein say their "raw straws" completely decompose in about 90 days.

But don't worry, they won't fall apart before you finish your drink, usually lasting 30 to 60 minutes in liquid.

The straws are tasteless so drinks are unaffected but within about 20 minutes, they start to take on the flavour of the drink, Downes said.

"So if you're having a mojito, you end up with a mojito flavoured straw that's completely edible."

Will&Able

SUPPLIED Shayan Tupufia, left, Lisa Moses Kaneesha Tenisio, Mosiah Cooper-Jones, Steven Roberts, Monique Collins, Thomas Burston, and Hilton Kaleti work for Will&Able.

In a warehouse in Papatoetoe, Auckland, something beautiful is happening.

Social enterprise Will&Able is creating jobs for people with intellectual disabilities, packaging and selling its eco-friendly cleaning products.

For every 250 customers who regularly buy their cleaning products through Will&Able, a new job is created.

The start-up employs two full-time workers with disabilities and also uses contract labour from its parent company, Altus Enterprises. Altus staff are paid through a combination or benefits, subsidies and Altus profits.

However, a key goal for Will&Able is to be free from government support and pay all of its workers the minimum wage, as well as give them a stake in the business they're helping to build.

Ecology and Co

SUPPLIED Ecology and Co alcohol-free London dry and Asian spice gin.

When Diana Miller developed and inability to process alcohol, her husband, Will Miller, stepped up to the plate.

"I'd bought him a little still and he'd been making gin as a hobby distiller," Diana Miller said.

"When I couldn't drink alcohol anymore, I was stuck with all the sweet alternatives but I didn't want to feel like I was having a kids' drink, I wanted something sophisticated.

"That's when Will started making me an alcohol-free gin using all the traditional botanicals."

The drink was a hit with friends and family and the couple decided to start making it for sale about two years ago, launching Ecology and Co.

The premium "spirits" are distilled in small batches at their Devonport distillery in Auckland and Ecology and Co is now Miller's full-time job.

The social enterprise is also making a difference in the lives of women in developing countries, with a portion of sales helping fund projects that contribute to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.