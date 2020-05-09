Customers receive 'inedible' meat as couriers struggle with flood of online orders

If you are peering out the window for your parcel you aren't alone.

Couriers are delivering "inedible" meat to customers as they struggle to keep up with a surge in demand, the owners of a small free-range pork business say.

As coronavirus restrictions eased last week, and the focus for businesses moved from "essential" to "safe" economic activity, courier companies experienced a sharp increase in demand.

Bryan Dobson, chief marketing officer for Courier Post operator NZ Post, said the business is receiving about 300,000 parcels a day, volumes usually seen at Christmas.

"The difference here is that we normally have months to plan and prepare for Christmas, for level 3 we only had days."

Although the increase in online shopping is good news for the economy, it's a costly headache for Manawatu husband and wife Daniel Todd and Claire Ongley.

Their business, Woody's Free Range Farm, processes about 2000 kilograms of pork a week through its butchery and factory in Levin.

Stuff NZ Post chief marketing officer Bryan Dobson says the business is receiving about 300,000 parcels a day.

Before lockdown, much of that was destined for restaurants and cafes but, since the hospitality industry shut up shop at coronavirus alert level 4, they have become more reliant on online sales.

"We were sending 150 parcels a day with Courier Post at the peak of level 4 and we had very few delivery failures, they were doing a great job," Todd said.

"It was when online shopping opened up at level 3 that things started to go wrong."

Despite paying a premium for an overnight service, late and failed deliveries last week cost the Todd and Ongley $1500 in refunds to seven customers.

"This morning I was getting an email every five minutes from people saying they'd looked at the tracking and the parcel we sent on Wednesday [May 6] isn't going to be delivered until May 11– obviously it's going to be inedible by then," Todd said.

SUPPLIED Claire Ongley and Daniel Todd own free-range pork business Woody's Free Range Farm. They say their meat is going to waste as couriers struggle with demand.

"We are losing money and customers, but worst is the appalling food wastage and the wasted lives of the animals."

Dobson said NZ Post was doing everything possible to meet the extra demand, including bringing on extra vehicles and workers.

Eleven of its sites across the country are processing parcels around the clock and mail sorting sites are being used to sort parcels.

Perishables are given priority but, despite the additional steps to move parcels faster, there are still delays, he said.

"We understand that this is of little comfort to businesses who are currently operating under challenging circumstances themselves and are having their perishable product impacted by these delays.

"We wish to sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this causes."

However, even during normal times, Courier Post was unable to guarantee overnight delivery.

"When you are dealing with the physical transportation of goods there are many things outside of our control – weather, road outages, traffic congestion, flight delays – that can impact delivery.

"It is standard practise across our industry not to guarantee overnight delivery.

"This means that customers who choose to send perishable items though our network do so at their own risk."

Under its terms of service for couriers, NZ Post does not take responsibility for perishable goods or accept compensation claims for perishables.

Although understanding of the pressure couriers are under, Todd said Courier Post should prioritise perishables from companies they are contracted to and which have been using their services consistently.

"I've got no complaints about what they're doing to try to get all these deliveries out, but they don't have a process to deal with perishables.

"Our big silver boxes have a bright orange "Perishable" sticker on them but there's no system to sort them from the parcels from The Warehouse or Kmart," he said.

"They need to deal with them separately or at least with priority."

Todd said courier companies need to manage the situation and stop accepting money from customers for parcels they know won't be delivered on time.

"Many people are struggling and of course we are very lucky in New Zealand that Covid-19 is under control.

"However this is something that can be addressed and will save many SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] from taking a major hit."