Bra company finds its feet, and customers, on social media

Sue Dunmore, co-founder of Drury lingerie manufacturer Rose and Thorne, used new technology to keep fitting appointments for her clients during the lockdown.

Rose & Thorne co-founder Sue Dunmore poured herself a stiff gin before her first Facebook live during the lockdown.

The Auckland-based bra company entered level 4 unsure how it would survive without in-person bra fittings and in-store sales.

But it emerged from the lockdown with a new digital strategy and wider reach than it had ever had before.

Dunmore said her weekly video chat, called “Sue's News” was completely out of her comfort zone but it helped to keep the business going.

“It was a sudden shock to the system when everything shut down,” said Dunmore.

Rose & Thorne was founded in 2011 by Stefan Preston, Bendon's former chief executive and Dunmore, Bendon's former head of design.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Rose & Thorne lingerie co-founder Sue Dunmore found the absence of in-person bra-fitting consultations jarring.

Over the last four years the company had changed direction to focus on building the business online, Dunmore said.

But the company's physical store was core to the company's pre-Covid-19 business model.

“For me it was my R&D, I am doing bra fittings and seeing what is happening with our bras, and where we can tweak things. All that suddenly gets ripped away from you,” Dunmore said.

“Online business has always been critical to us. But I don't think you appreciate how important those one-on-one conversations are until they are suddenly not there.”

“Sue's News” allowed Dunmore to interact with customers and answer questions.

The Monday night live chat was so popular that it continued even after lockdown lifted.

According to figures provided by Facebook, “Sue's News” videos have had 17,000 views since they began in April.

After the success of the video chats, Rose & Thorne introduced online bra fittings, which also continue.

That allowed Sue to continue to build community around the bra brand.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Rose & Thorne lingerie co-founder Sue Dunmore said the company initially worried about its financial viability in the face of level 4 restrictions.

“We have earmarked three days a week for online fittings. The last lady was in Gore and one in Ashburton. I am now doing fittings for ladies all over the country that we could not have done before,” Dunmore said.

“When you are in a business, you talk about doing a lot of things but you are so buried in doing the business that all those things you talk about, you are still talking about six months later.”

Dunmore said, had the company not used the digital platform to engage with customers, it would have “just been in this void.”

"[We] saw ourselves drop away to the point that as a group, as a board of investors and board of directors, we had the conversation about whether the business was still viable if it stayed at that level that it plummeted to in those first couple days," she said.

“If we couldn't have those conversations, if we couldn't generate that income then we would not be here.”

Dunmore encouraged businesses to embrace technology to survive.

“Surround yourself with people who know what's going on in terms of technology. You can spend so much money doing the wrong stuff,” Dunmore said.

“You can burn through cash on stuff you don't need but there is a lot of simple things you can do that will make a positive difference,” she said.