Twenty-year-old opens beauty salon after losing two jobs due to lockdown

Small business owners are feeling abandoned by the Government over what they describe as failures to control disputes between commercial tenants and landlords.

A 20-year-old has launched her own beauty salon after she was laid off from two jobs because of the coronavirus crisis.

Chelsea Parlato was working at a salon and a bar and restaurant when coronavirus sent New Zealand into lockdown and her employers were forced to get rid of staff.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Chelsea Parlato was let go from two jobs during the coronavirus crisis and decided to start her own beauty business at Foxton Beach.

“When they called me I just sat and didn’t want to move. I thought, ‘What am I supposed to do with my life?’”

She didn’t want to leave the industry she had just entered, so decided to start her own business, something she thought she would do in the future.

READ MORE:

* Auckland woman's first haircut in six years raises $3500 for Women's Refuge

* Barber business busier than ever after lockdown

* Wage subsidy saves business and jobs says Timaru salon owner



Warwick Smith/Stuff Her old bedroom was transformed and became Beauty and the Beach.

Her old bedroom at her parents’ house in Foxton Beach, a sleepout at the front of the property, was renovated and Beauty and the Beach became a reality.

Instead of gaining experience with a job at a salon, she spent lockdown looking into products and brands, and writing a business plan.

She painted the room herself and then tradies transformed the space.

Parlato said she never planned to work out of her home, but could expand and grow as her business flourished.

The only disadvantage was she was unable to take walk-ins and bookings were a must.

Parlato graduated from UCOL’s diploma of beauty therapy in November and was planning to get experience in a salon before travelling.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Parlato spent lockdown researching products and brands, and writing a business plan.

“I had money saved up for a trip to New York this year, but obviously that wasn’t possible, so I decided to put the money into my salon.”

There were previously no beauty salons in Foxton Beach, with the closest in Levin and Palmerston North.

“I want to give the people here in Foxton another option to treat themselves, without having to travel into Palmerston North.”

She offers makeup and beauty services including waxing, facials, massages, manicures, pedicures, and eyebrow and eyelash treatments.

Word of mouth pushed business and Parlato had more clients than expected in her first week.

“That’s the advantage of living in a small town. The community has been super supportive.”

She said running a business was scary and there was a lot to learn, but she had help from her parents and others in the community.

“UCOL taught me the beauty side, but not the business side.”

Her job at the bar and restaurant became available again after lockdown and Parlato has returned, alongside running her fledgling business.

The salon is open from 9am to 3pm, and an hour after closing, she leaves home for her other job in Palmerston North.

“I make it work because I want to. I love working in the bar. But this is also my business and I want it to work.

“It’s still my dream job and [I want] to eventually have it bigger and better.”