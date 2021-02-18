Real Life Business Lessons #8: Be unique, use what you know and scale what works well

Potentiation is a technology that made bee pollen dramatically more digestible for humans.

Many years ago I discovered a simple business success strategy.

Talk to successful businesspeople and ask them two things.

1: What did they do to build their successful business?

2: How did they handle the many challenges along the way?

And that’s the purpose of ‘Real Life Business Lessons.’

I have interviewed a wide range of successful businesspeople around the country and found out what worked well for them.

And how they solved big problems along the way.

With the goal of uncovering some helpful ideas that you can use in your own business.

So let’s get into the latest issue of Real Life Business Lessons…

I recently interviewed Jeff Cook the owner of a wholefood supplement company called NatureBee.

NatureBee has delighted clients in Australia, the US and New Zealand with its Potentiated Bee Pollen and I was keen to find out how it all started.

Jeff began his business career at the age of 18 as a Woolworths executive trainee.

He progressed to become a store manager and then a textile buyer.

Jeff became self-employed as a garment manufacturer in the late 1970s.

Jeff sold that business in 1992 and started a computer software business and a direct marketing business.

He ran both businesses at the same time.

The direct marketing business allowed Jeff to fine tune his direct response marketing skills.

He started with a personal safety alarm and moved onto a consumable anti-aging skin care range.

The computer software business allowed Jeff to understand and appreciate the value of using technology.

Jeff started marketing NatureBee Potentiated Bee Pollen in 1997.

There were several other companies marketing bee pollen at the time and Jeff knew it was a strong category.

He was able to secure the distribution rights to a patented manufacturing process called ‘Potentiation.’

Potentiation is a technology that made bee pollen dramatically more digestible for humans.

Potentiation gave NatureBee differentiation from all the other businesses selling bee pollen.

I asked Jeff how he first started marketing NatureBee Pollen to potential customers.

He explained that his years of direct marketing experience with alarms and skincare in NZ equipped him to use radio advertising very effectively.

Jeff knew how to sell.

He knew what radio programs and audiences worked for various products and he knew how to buy radio campaigns.

He developed a scalable radio interview selling system that covered four key things.

1: What is it?

2: What’s in it?

3: What will it do for me?

4: How do I get it?

And today Jeff still favours radio advertising over any other media channels.

When you sell a product or service a key thing that potential clients want to know is W.I.I.F.M.

W.I.I.F.M. stands for:

What’s in it for me?

So with regards to NatureBee Potentiated Pollen the W.I.I.F.M. was simple…

Clients for NatureBee Potentiated Pollen loved the natural energy, immunity and feeling of wellness they enjoyed when they took the pollen regularly.

They appreciated it being a natural superfood - no colouring, no preservatives, no added sugar, no gluten, just pure wholesome food in a capsule.

And they loved how affordable it was as well.

NatureBee pollen costs a person about 60 cents a day.

And for that investment of 60 cents a day many people report increased energy, less aches and pains, sharper mental focus and dozens of other positive benefits.

I learned some interesting things about bees from Jeff.

He told me that their original supplier of bee pollen, a fourth-generation beekeeper, is still one of their suppliers 24 years later.

Way back in the early 1900s, beehives were very valuable and were sometimes given as gifts to people.

BEJON HASWELL/ STUFF From two hives, the business grew.

The great-grandfather of the bee pollen supplier was actually given two beehives as a gift over a hundred years ago. And that’s how they started.

The NatureBee pollen is gathered in North Otago by bees foraging across braided rivers and open countryside.

Jeff soon discovered he had a winning product with NatureBee Potentiated Pollen.

So it was time to expand his market beyond New Zealand.

Jeff launched NatureBee into Australia in 1998.

He was on holiday in Brisbane at the time and as he looked out his hotel room window, he saw a billboard promoting “4BC Brisbane’s Talk Back Radio.”

Jeff thought “why aren’t I selling NatureBee in Australia?”

He quickly approached the station about advertising using his interview format.

They were resistant initially because it was not a format they were allowed to use, but Jeff convinced them to try it.

Their head office was in Melbourne and they needed to get an approval to run Jeff’s Question and Answer Interview format.

He challenged their thinking by saying ‘Let’s try it for 2 weeks and if the sky doesn’t fall in we can carry on”.

They took the risk - the Radio Station Manager was a Kiwi and he sneaked it through.

Jeff then took massive action.

He booked a radio campaign, arranged a 1800 number, found a call centre, a distribution centre, opened a bank account, arranged credit card clearing facilities and did all this in 3 days.

The Australian business was cash positive from day one.

From this test Jeff scaled and within 12 months NatureBee was being promoted on radio in every state across Australia.

Hero radio personalities like John Laws, Allan Jones and Ray Hadley were endorsing the product.

Not because they were paid to, but because they felt better / had more energy / didn’t get winter coughs and colds / didn’t hit the wall energy wise at 3pm and so on.

In 2005 Jeff decided to have a crack at the USA market.

Bee pollen was a popular supplement in the USA, and Jeff sensed it would be an open door and the exchange rate favoured him.

Caleb Jones/AP Waikiki Beach in Honolulu.

He chose Hawaii as the market to begin in.

One phone call connected him to the number one Talk station in Hawaii.

Three days later Jeff was in Honolulu doing a 25-minute talk show on a Saturday morning.

He was able to get a local free call number that was answered at his Auckland based call centre. And he was in business.

Jeff formed a great working relationship with Mike Buck a seasoned radio host.

Mike and Jeff made 10 pre-recorded 25 minute “Your Health Matters” infomercials.

They booked these to play on weekends across all states on small country radio stations for as little a $25 a booking.

And it was a huge success.

They answered the phones in NZ and supplied the orders from their Auckland warehouse.

Later on Jeff campaigned in Seattle, LA, San Diego, Tampa and Miami.

He did syndicated radio programs nation-wide with national hosts, Denis Prager and Michael Medved endorsing NatureBee because it worked for them.

The business multiplied, and it became necessary to manufacture product and fulfil orders in the USA.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The NatureBee business multiplied.

Through a happy customer in New York Jeff was introduced to a contract manufacturer who was able to provide a complete solution.

Now here’s the reality about running an international business.

There are always up and downs. You need to be prepared to handle anything from overseas customs activity to regulatory issues within your own country.

In Australia Jeff struck trouble in 2002.

A competitor complaint to the TGA caused NatureBee to be withdrawn from being advertised.

It took Jeff four weeks and $50,000 in legal fees to have the ability to advertise again

In 2004 Australian Customs began seizing all the orders NatureBee were sending to Australian customers.

Jeff didn’t know until customers called to say they had a letter from Customs saying they had imported an illegal product.

Another round of legal fees was needed to untangle this and hundreds of customers were affected.

NatureBee relied on the TTMA (Trans Tasman Mutual Agreement) - which meant the product was legally sold in NZ under NZ food law - so it could be sold in Australia as long as it met NZ law.

The problems happened when a Customs office misread the import code and didn’t know about the TTMA.

Then problems started in the USA.

Under the Obama administration hundreds of new regulations were inflicted on the food and the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The contract manufacturer for NatureBee could not afford to upgrade and employ additional staff to administer the paperwork, so he decided to close down.

Jeff was then forced to scramble to bring fulfilment back to his Auckland base.

Which is working very well.

One of the keys to Jeff’s success was learning what worked and what didn’t.

A big success for Jeff was AM Talk radio using his proven Q and A live to air format.

Many radio stations did not allow this format.

Sometimes Jeff was so eager to get on air and he compromised this proven format for recorded material.

This cost Jeff dearly and was not sustainable.

Jeff tried TV advertising and found that his selling price was too low to make a good ROI. (So TV proved too expensive to continue with.)

As part of a succession plan for the business, Jeff’s daughter Keren Cook is now working actively in the business to help drive the next generation strategy and is exploring Social Media channels to reach an audience of younger clients.

Jeff found that his online business has increased exponentially since Covid-19 hit.

So Covid-19 has been helpful to his sales.

Jeff told me that he has always been an early adopter of technology.

He had his first website running in 1998. He has used email marketing to his database to encourage reordering.

And he is committed to best practice and cloud-based software.

I asked Jeff what he would do if he was starting over again today.

He told me some interesting things.

He said:

“I would be more cautious. I was young when I started and could see no down sides. I would do more research, have a Plan B, and have more professional help in place. Good legal, good accounting, good financial planning can reduce the stress levels when things go wrong.

“And most importantly; I would remember that Murphy’s Law applies to business often and that I should have a plan for when it happens.”

I asked Jeff what advice he would give to other businesspeople based on what he had learned over his own more than 50 years of business experience.

Stuff-co-nz Graham McGregor is a marketing advisor.

Jeff recommended that you always be P.P.E.

Positive, Passionate and Enthusiastic.

With regards to the product or service you offer Jeff told me that unless what you have is unique in some way - don’t even bother

If you can’t show how the uniqueness will benefit the customer - don’t even bother.

Jeff said you must always know all your costs and exactly what your true profits are.

Too many businesses focus on the selling price and don’t have a proper understanding of their true costs.

Jeff said you should always do a monthly financial analysis to see how you are going. (Don’t wait six months and wonder why you have no money)

And never borrow against your family home.

Summary:

Jeff has done a number of simple things to build a successful business in a highly competitive field.

He learned direct response marketing skills and technology skills. And applied them skills successfully to sell a number of products.

He then found a product that had a unique selling proposition and began marketing it using what he already knew about direct marketing.

He found a marketing format that worked well to promote this product (the question and answer interview format on radio) and he scaled this format to grow his business substantially.

He had a number of expensive setbacks along the way and managed to overcome each one.

Jeff has learned that ups and downs in business are normal, so it pays to have a Plan B when the custard hits the fan.

Be unique, use what you know and scale what works well.

What lessons from Jeff and NatureBee could you use in your own business?

Graham McGregor is a marketing advisor.