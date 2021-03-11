Tuk Tuk Thai supporting the community

A year on from the start of New Zealand’s first Covid lockdown comes Silver Linings – a book and an event looking back at how businesses responded as the country entered uncharted waters. This is an extract from Silver Linings – Kiwi success stories in the time of Covid.

Sometimes big lessons come from small stories.

Tuk Tuk Thai is a small restaurant in Porirua that had opened its doors less than a year before Covid hit.

Owner Daeng Neuang-keo says she was devastated when she realised the impact it would have on her small business.

“We had spent so much time building the momentum and creating this place that we were so proud of but were stretched to make happen. When we heard the news about coronavirus and the impending lockdown period, our hearts sank.”

She didn’t know what the future would hold, and how they would survive if lockdown went on for a long time.

She also wasn’t used to sitting idle at home, as she was a busy person normally. But Daeng wasn’t just thinking of herself.

“My vegetable grower called me. He was panicked. All of his customers were restaurants, and all of them were closed at Level 4. He hated the thought of all of his efforts to tend to the soil and grow his beautiful crop going to waste.”

Daeng thought about how she could help and swung into action. First she got herself registered as an essential service, so she could get her kitchen up and running.

Then she started mass-producing her sauces, and pairing them with vegetable boxes, which she helped her supplier put together.

The work they did together not only saved the crop, it also provided food to their neighbours and community (at a reasonable cost) – and helped keep both of their businesses afloat.

“My customers loved it, and it meant that our grower could keep going, and we could, too!” Daeng remembers.

“I think the biggest thing this has taught me is that we all have to work together. Collaboration is the key to helping each other succeed.

“We feel thankful to be in a position to help other businesses while also finding a way to help ours survive in what felt like a dire situation.”

After that first lockdown ended, Tuk Tuk Thai has continued to partner with their supplier to sell veggie boxes to their customers. They have also developed a new Thai supermarket concept which will be launching soon.

This experience has taught them the new heights they are capable of reaching with the right partners, and that their customers will back them.

Daeng’s story is typical of a number we heard over the time we were researching for this book – and it goes to prove that one of the big lessons from Covid is that communities can rely on each other, especially when times are tough.

Khob khun krap. (Thank you.)

Silver Linings by Joe Davis and David Downs, of Nanogirl Labs. PenguinRandomHouse, available at all bookstores and online, RRP $45.

