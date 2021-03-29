From ice cream truck to cross-country cookies

Ashleigh Mclean (left) and Gi Burtenshaw (right). Ashleigh says social media and digital tools have helped the business both sell products and run more efficiently.

A Blenheim based food vendor says they have benefited from digital upskilling.

SCOOP bakes and sells a range of premium cookies, including caramelo, red velvet and snickers flavours.

After running ice cream shop SCOOP in Picton, Australian Ashleigh Mclean chose not to reopen the physical premises after the first Covid-19 lockdown. Instead, she switched focus to selling premium cookies and with the help of digital tools is now selling her baked goods nationwide.

Ashleigh says social media and digital tools have helped the business both sell products and run more efficiently.

“Things run smoother and information is much clearer - everything runs without effort,” says Ashleigh

Ashleigh uses Instagram and Facebook to reach her customers and show-off the latest flavours.

“Heaps of sales come in through social media. Whenever I post on Facebook, sales increase every time.”

Ashleigh also uses an online website creator called Wix to sell her various cookie flavours from her Blenheim home.

She bought the premium subscription, which enables customers to buy straight from the website.

The SCOOP team has adopted Xero for bookkeeping. The New Zealand born cloud accounting software simplifies managing finances, paying and claiming expenses. It also hooks up to users’ bank accounts.

“My Xero account has scaled up with me as my business has grown,” said Ashleigh.

Another tool in the SCOOP toolkit is Vend, a point of sales system providing inventory management, cost per customer insights and real-time reporting. It also connects to accounting software such as Xero.

While Covid-19 has slowed things down, Ashleigh has plans for expanding SCOOP over the coming year. The team has already increased from one person to four and the Ice Cream truck opens part-time

In partnership with the private sector, MBIE has set up the Digital Boost program, which is designed to encourage small businesses to upskill their digital capability like Ashleigh has.

Participants are taken through six categories - digital marketing, digital tools, small business accounting, business insights and future technologies. It is aiming to train 50,000 participants across New Zealand this year.

Ashleigh says she is a big fan of digital technology and the benefits it brings to small businesses.

“I’ve never been a paper person. It’s unnecessary clutter and hard to keep track off.”

“Technology is the future.”

Digital Boost is free for any registered business to sign up www.digitalboost.co.nz. It is a self-paced learning journey, with no assessments, daily Q&A sessions, regular fireside chats and access to support people.

