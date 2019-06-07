Trial of restaurateurs on $4 million tax charges ends, case against six collapses

Boonrouen Thongskul pleaded guilty to two charges and is expected to ask for a discharge without conviction. (File photo)

The trial of an extended family group of Thai restaurateurs accused of a more than $4 million tax fraud, has collapsed.

The trial had begun at the High Court in Wellington on May 6 and was due to last more than two months.

But on Wednesday, in the fifth week, many of the charges were withdrawn including all money-laundering allegations and a representative charge of tax evasion.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Eleven members of one extended family had originally gone on trial. From left, back row, Sirirat Kampeng, Anchalee Minwong, Chanaratt Thongskul, Chusack Minwong, Anuchit Tongskul, Vattanachai Kampeng. Front row from left Boonrouen Thongskul, Rina Tongskul, Trin Sunathvanichkul, Trai Sunathvanichkul. Missing from the photo was Supaowalax Thongskul.

All charges were withdrawn against six defendants: Vattanachai Kampeng, 54; Chusak Minwong, 51; Trai Sunathvanichkul, 31; Trin Sunathvanichkul, 33; Rina Tongskul, 49; and Supaowalax Thongskul, 44.

Boonrouen Thongskul, 59, pleaded guilty to two tax-evasion charges in relation to one company involving around $7000 of tax, and the remaining charges against her were withdrawn.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Defence lawyer Mike Lennard appeared for all 11 defendants.

Her lawyer, Mike Lennard, is expected to ask for her to be discharged without conviction.

Sirirat Kampeng, 54, Anchalee Minwong, 57, Chanaratt Thongskul, 52, and Anuchit Tonsgkul, 50, each pleaded guilty to amended charges in relation to evasion of tax personally and by companies.

The amount of tax involved has yet to be decided. A further hearing may be needed if the parties can't agree the sums involved.

Justice Simon France convicted them and remanded them on bail for sentencing on a date yet to be fixed.