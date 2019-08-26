National proposes crackdown on government agencies dragging out payment to contractors

National leader Simon Bridges says the party wants to "light a regulations bonfire".

National Party leader Simon Bridges says contractors are telling him that Government agencies are failing to pay their invoices on time.

Under a National government all government departments and government agencies would be required to pay their contractors within 30 days, Bridges said.

The policy is one of many proposed in an economy discussion document National released on Monday morning, which also proposed tax reform, raising the age of Superannuation eligibility to 67 and repealing 100 regulations in its first six months of office.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF National Party leader Simon Bridges says getting paid on time is a big issue for small business owners.

Bridges said when it came to paying contractors the government was "as bad as anyone else" according to contractors he had spoken to.

READ MORE:

* Fonterra changes controversial invoicing policy, speeding payments to suppliers

* Electronic invoicing expected to save NZ and Australia $30b over 10 years

"Anecdotally I'm hearing there's a whole lot of government departments and agencies that are paying late and we've got a meaningful solution," Bridges said.

"That's just hopeless, it's not good enough, it's not right."

If elected National would also establish a "small business payments guarantee" which would be a voluntary initiative encouraging large New Zealand businesses and non-profits to ensure New Zealand small businesses were paid on time and within 30 days.

"At the moment what happens is the small business isn't paid on time by the big business and then they don't pay the people they're meant to pay on time as well and we get into this vicious cycle of late payments in New Zealand that really really hurts.

"It compounds the pressure small businesses feel they are under."

A similar industry-led scheme exists in Australia, spearheaded by the Business Council of Australia.

The "Australian supplier payment code" is a voluntary initiative that ensures small business suppliers are paid within 30 days of receiving a correct invoice.

Bridges said he did not believe making it compulsory for private business to pay within 30 days was a good option.

"That would be a big stick and I don't think that would be right."

National would implement the changes within its first 100 days in government, he said.

SUPPLIED Civil Contractors New Zealand chief executive Peter Silcock says a compulsory 30 day payment time for government departments to contractors would set a good example for the private sector.

The proposals were welcomed by Peter Silcock, chief executive of Civil Contractors, which represents the interests or more than 600 member organisations.

He said he had not heard any negative feedback about payment periods of government organisations.

"We're not aware of any agencies stretching it out too long," Silcock said.

But there would be no harm in having a safeguard in place, he said.

A voluntary private sector scheme would also help change attitudes around payment times and weed out any poor performers, he said.

"It will make it very clear where people stand and that could be a good thing for highlighting the good performers and the not so good.

"People should know exactly when they were going to be paid."

If a big developer went into liquidation and it had not been paying contractors on time, that could then send the smaller operator under as well, he said.

"It can have a knock on effect. If you're out three months than the chances of that being harmful is much higher."

Last April Small Business Minister Stuart Nash acknowledged a change Fonterra made when it returned to "an industry norm" of paying small businesses on the 20th of the month following the end of the month in which an invoice is received.

Fonterra attracted widespread condemnation in 2016 when it changed its standard payment terms to make suppliers wait until 61 days after the end of the month to be paid. Those terms applied to the likes of tradespeople and contractors and not to farmers who supply Fonterra with milk.