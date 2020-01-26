Palmerston North cafe Barley 'review-bombed' by parents offended by nappy ban sign

Owner-operators Matt McNelis and Freya Thomson are at a loss to understand the vitriolic response on social media to their sign encouraging customers to change their children's nappies at the nearby mall instead of in the cafe's bathroom.

A Palmerston North cafe has suffered a storm of social media backlash after riling up parents with a notice telling them to change their children's nappies elsewhere.

A group of young mothers and their friends posted a flurry of negative reviews and comments about Barley Cafe on Facebook and Trip Advisor on Friday after being angered by a notice on the bathroom door encouraging them not to change their children's' nappies at the cafe, and instead use the nearby shopping mall.

The sign read: "This is not a nappy changing station. If you require those facilities, the Plaza will be able to accommodate you much better. Just remember the people who have to clean that mess are the same people who serve you food."

But Barley owner Matt McNelis said the note was intended to make people with young children feel unwelcome. It was a warning that the toilet area was too small to be properly equipped for a nappy changing station. There had been problems with parents leaving dirty diapers lying on the floor or attempting to flush them down the toilet.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF The sign that sparked a torrent of online criticism and abuse against Barley Cafe.

The online outrage poured in so thick and fast, it raised red flags with both websites.

Facebook's moderation team began culling reviews after Barley's page got nearly 30 negative reviews in under three hours. Tripadvisor, where the cafe had enjoyed a 4.5-star rating, halted posting reviews and notified McNeilis due to a sudden wave of negativity.

McNelis accepted he could have phrased the sign better, but said the ensuing social media pile-on was uncalled for and dominated by people who had never set foot in his cafe.

It was a misunderstanding that could have been cleared up with a polite conversation. He intended to revise the notice, and emphasis the cafe's zero-waste ambitions.

He said a small business lived or died on its reputation. People should think twice, and be sure the offence deserved the consequences, before launching an attack on social media.

"[Because] if you're going to review-bomb us ... you might as well smash the windows in. It'd do less damage to the business."

Most of the negative reviews and comments have been removed. Stuff spoke to two young mothers who were among the first to post negative remarks, but they did not wish to be named, claiming they had already endured resentment from supporters of the cafe.

A complaint that survived the Facebook purge, from Emma Paish, said the sign made parents feel unwelcome and that they had to pack-up and leave the cafe if their baby needed changing.

While she understood the cafe had experienced problems with dirty nappies in the past, a polite request for customers to keep the bathroom clean and to take dirty nappies with them, would have been a better approach.

Barley staff were defensive, rude and dismissive, when challenged about the sign, she said.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Matt McNelis says his cafe's toilet area is too small to be equipped with a full nappy changing station, so is encouraging customers to use the nearby shopping mall bathrooms.

​McNelis admitted his responses grew increasingly irritated and sarcastic as the day wore on. Many of the complaints had been abusive, and people started sharing his cellphone number and calling him around the clock with threats and insults.

"I didn't want any of this, man, I just want to cook food ... I feel I handled it well, all things considered."

McNelis didn't have children himself but said young families were most welcome at Barley. However, there were only three staff and each time they had to unclog the toilet or pick up dirty diapers in the bathroom, service had to stop.

Staff were happy to help parents dispose of diapers in the skip bin behind the cafe, and all he was asking for was a little consideration for other customers.

"Nobody wants to see us in full hazmat gear, with a plunger and carrying dirty diapers while they're trying to have their lunch."