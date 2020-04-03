Manawatu cafes sending out an SOS with lockdown voucher scheme

Mouthwater Coffee Company owner Andrew Feldon says everything is up in the air at the moment, with no guarantee on when the lockdown will end or how long before business gets back to normal - if ever.

Manawatū cafes are sending out an SOS as the lockdown consumes their business, offering customers vouchers for future coffees in exchange for the money they need right now.

Enterprise projects general manager David Downs set up SOS Cafe last week, minutes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave 48 hours notice for non-essential business shut-down to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The SOS Cafe website is a portal for regular customers and supporters to buy vouchers from their favourite coffee spot, who've had no income for a week now.

Over the past days, 11 Manawatū cafes and coffee carts have signed up to the SOS scheme. Faced with fixed overheads and uncertainty over the economy, even after the lockdown lifts, cafe owners were seizing any opportunity that might help.

Mouthwater Coffee Company operates two coffee carts, and also supplies beans to many cafes in the region.

"But everything has ground to a halt now, on both sides of the business," owner Andrew Feldon said.

Mouthwater Coffee was only 3-years-old, so it was still in the painful early years of a business and particularly vulnerable to a massive disruption like the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Like a lot of small business-owners, Feldon was just hoping to scrape together enough money through government subsidies, loans and savings to pay the rent, bills and his staff, long enough to survive the lockdown.

What he liked best about SOS was got something tangible out of it. Vouchers remaining valid for up to a year, or six months after the lockdown ended.

"It's not going for a handout. We're well aware everyone's feeling this, so I don't want to guilt anyone into it.

"But if people did have something spare, and wanted to help out, this is a good way to do it."

Every little bit of income helped shore up a scrap of certainty in uncertain times, he said.

"We don't know how long this will last, or how long it will be until everything goes back to normal, even when the lockdown lifts."

Feldon said people will have lost jobs, and others probably wouldn't be comfortable going out for a coffee or fully emerging from their bubble for some time.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF The Herb Farm owner Sarah Cowan says cafes can't do much except adapt to the rapidly changing situation and jump on things like SOS Cafe for the extra help they need to withstand the lockdown.

The Herb Farm Cafe co-owner Sarah Cowan said the hospitality industry was already reeling before the lockdown, and without careful management, luck and innovative ideas such as SOS a lot of cafes would be brought to their knees.

"We're looking for any opportunity to get cash flowing into the business to shore it up, for our people and the local community.

"The situation keeps changing so quickly, we've just got to keep adapting [to survive]."

Cowan said with government wage subsidies helping take care of staff, the fixed overhead costs were the most painful.

Rent, power, internet and a myriad of other fees still needed to be paid, and the little help available came in the form of government loans, she said.

"Businesses of all sizes are struggling ... but I really feel for the smaller ones that are in high-rent areas and malls."

Anshul Kahanna, owner of The Deli Coffee Shop, said any money that came from SOS would make it easier to keep both his staff and his business.

His three employees were like family, so Kahanna aimed to make sure they were paid and could get through the hardship before money went to other business expenses.

"The government wage subsides help a lot, when we've got no money coming in, and our landlord has been really nice and understanding about making arrangements for the rent."