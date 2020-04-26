Coronavirus: Level 3 paves way for contactless takeaways, and 3-course restaurant meals at home

Bespoke three-course 'meal packs', staff behind perspex screens, and makeshift drive through pick-ups are just some of what to expect when some restaurants reopen this week.

Many New Zealanders have been salivating at the prospect of being able to buy ready-to-eat meals from their favourite restaurants when alert level 3 begins on Tuesday.

Businesses have been busily modifying their business to comply with strict social distancing regulations, and create enticing meal options for customers.

When chefs at Tinakori Road Bistro put their heads together to plan their click and collect menu, offering a good old fashioned takeaway to rival the queues at McDonald's wasn't forefront of mind.

From Tuesday Wellingtonians will be able to order a three-course meal consisting of duck liver parfait with red wine gel, braised beef cheek, cumin roasted carrots and tarte tatin for pudding.

"We're really just trying to put as much of the restaurant into these packs as possible to give an authentic experience of what we normally offer," owner and chef Asher Boote says.

Though they may not look the same as when they're served in house - "we wouldn't expect anyone to try and present a meal in the same way that we do" - Boote says the textures, aromas, and visual elements would hopefully lull diners into the sense their lockdown home had been transformed into a restaurant.

"We've had to think a bit outside the box in terms of presentation and try to bring the other senses in."

Downtown Auckland's White Lady food truck shut during lockdown for the first time in its 72-year history but will reopen on Tuesday at 7pm with contactless payment and delivery systems.

New precautions included perspex "sneeze guards" and closing all serving hatches, except for pick-up and point of sale hatches, the Commerce St food truck's owner Max Washer said.

Burgers will be packaged and bagged before being served. Instead of handing customers a tag with order numbers, names will be called.

Washer said it was anybody's guess how quiet or busy the White Lady would be during alert level 3.

"We just have to see how turnover is."

Before the pandemic, The Baked Dane in Levin had just a few of its products for sale online but in order to maintain business in lockdown it expanded its offerings.

Where once their freshly baked bread was only available at weekend markets, it's quickly become its main drawcard. Now, hundreds of loaves are being sent with overnight couriers to customers in Auckland, Christchurch and Invercargill.

"Normally we might send a couple of loaves a week, now we're sending 150 to 200," owner Lisa Brink says.

The demand was so huge they've released a sourdough kit on the website, covering the end-to-end process for keen home bakers.

Green Dinner Table, a plant-based food delivery box service, was also seeing growth. Its operations manager Rebecca Burnett says in the second week of lockdown, orders almost doubled from 180 boxes a week to 315.

While figures showed about a quarter of retailers weren't prepared for online trade, many have had to adapt, with early adopters of e-commerce leading the way. Nuedorf Vineyards has been operating online for around 15 years, so has clothing outlets like Glassons, and Number One Shoes, as well as furniture outlets Mocka and Freedom Furniture.

Those adapting include garden centres such as Bunnings, Mitre 10, and Kings Plant Barn, which were taking online, email or phone orders for everything from soil, mixes and compost, to seedlings and seasonal flowers.

And, restaurants are adjusting their menus. Riverstone Kitchen in Oamaru, North Otago is offering a limited takeaway menu through a drive-thru style pick-up service, or at-home delivery using staff to transport orders.

Some small businesses in Wellington have teamed up to organise their own delivery service to side-step the large commissions from third-party aggregators like UberEats, Menulog and DeliverEasy.

The good news is that while we're excited about home delivered coffee now, it will never replace a visit to our favourite barista in the future, Eaqub says.

"There are a lot of other things that we buy and things that we do that are social and not only driven by convenience, but the desire to meet people [and] ... get out of your home."

Restaurant Association of New Zealand chief executive Marisa Bidois says most of its members adjusted their menus and those who hadn't already, migrated online. DineFind.co.nz, launching on Tuesday, was collating information for all of the eateries operating during level 3.

Bidois says the silver lining is that the moves businesses were making would permanently reshape the industry. While online orders would remain and increase the offerings for those who can't or don't want to dine out regularly, people would always want to dine out, she thought.

"I think people will always ... want places where they can congregate."

Tony Astle, owner of Antoine's in Parnell, said owner-operators would probably be better placed to withstand lockdown than restaurants employing dozens of staff.

"If you're a chef and your wife's the front of house, that's $100,000 plus a year you don't have to pay anyway."

He said his landlord Kevin Harvey had been helpful and lowered rent for tenants. Any landlords who weren't helping restaurants should be named and shamed, Astle said.

He expected Antoine's to stay closed until alert level 2 was activated, as it would probably be too impractical for his restaurant to do takeaways only during level 3.

Hospitality NZ Auckland president Russell Gray called on the Government to move to level 2 as soon as possible, labelling level 3 a "no-man's land".

"We would ask operators to be cautious about how they pivot from being a restaurant to being a takeaway offering, because there are costs involved."

While we may become decidedly used to the ease of click and collect, contactless delivery, and three course dinners in our own lounge, economist Shamubeel Eaqub doesn't think the high street is in any danger of losing appeal.

But, he predicts pain ahead for retailers and restaurateurs, who would enjoy "a bit of a bump" when they're allowed to reopen, but job losses, a recession and less spending will soon bite, leading to a downturn in both online and physical shopping.

"[It will be the] mother of all recessions and we're gonna see a lot of pain out there."

Physical interaction will always be appealing, according to clinical psychologist Dr Sarb Johal​. ​

"At alert level 3 ordering takeaways is one of the things we can do to help us feel like some kind of 'normal' life is turning. But when we get to level 2, I think we'll see people keen to get out again, in safe ways."