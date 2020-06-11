Coronavirus: Courier deliveries are inching closer to normal

New Zealand Post has worked through the backlog of parcels from level 3.

During lockdown, The Baked Dane relied on couriers to deliver its baked goods.

But by the time some items arrived with customers, they had already started to spoil.

"As we moved out of lockdown and contactless trading for all business opened up, we [had] a large amount of parcels that didn’t make it to our customers in time before its best before date," said Lisa Brink, owner of the Levin-based business.

Orders, mainly loaves of bread, need to be delivered within five days of baking - but delays in the courier network meant that wasn't happening.

It was the same for others - Woody's Free Range Farm had to refund $1500 to seven customers after meat deliveries arrived late and "inedible".

"It was when online shopping opened up at level 3 that things started to go wrong," owner Daniel Todd said at the time.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ NZ Couriers claim drivers' wage subsidy: 'They're rorting everyone'

Significant delays were experienced across the industry as online shopping ticked up, with couriers of all sizes struggling to keep up with the "unprecedented volume" of domestic parcels.

But now, with brick and mortar stores open again, things are beginning to get back closer to normal.

Brink said the majority of parcels posted last week made it to their destinations on time. She is planning to start offering bread delivery through the website again in the coming week.

THE BACKLOG

In the first two weeks of lockdown, New Zealand Post processed 3.5 million parcels.

"We have been receiving about 200 parcels per minute, which is the type of volume we see on the busy days in the lead up to Christmas," chief marketing officer Bryan Dobson​ said.

The company issued an apology to customers affected by delays.

It has since cleared the backlog of parcels from Alert Level 3 - which reached 150,000 parcels - and over 90 per cent of domestic parcels are being delivered within two to three days.

"We expect delivery time-frames to continue to improve as we move into Alert Level 1," Dobson said.

Hundreds of additional staff have been brought on to process and deliver items.

New Zealand Couriers said it didn't experience severe domestic delivery delays during lockdown. Chief executive Mark Troughear​ said the company "managed to maintain relatively reliable delivery standards" in that period.

"We have managed to keep our deliveries ‘next day’ in the vast majority of cases."

He admitted the service wasn't "perfect", but 98 per cent of deliveries are completed within two days, and next-day deliveries are still being met.

INTERNATIONAL MAIL

International deliveries haven't bounced back quite as quickly.

New Zealand's border remains closed to travellers but freight is still entering the country. All parcels are required to clear customs before being passed onto a local delivery operator.

Troughear said a key factor in international parcel delivery delays was the reduction in international flights.

"Both international courier suppliers and mail operators are still experiencing delays."

At the beginning of May, 56 weekly cargo flights were added to the schedule - including flights to Taipei, Dubai, Sydney, Shanghai, Los Angeles and Rarotonga. Transport Minister Phil Twyford said the additional flights ensured New Zealand was able to import essential items, such as medical supplies.

“There is a huge demand for air freight, at a time when capacity is limited."

NZ Post noted "major" delays to international services, but Dobson said the situation was starting to improve.

"As airline capacity recovers around the globe we are seeing an influx of parcels.

"We are working closely with border agencies to increase capacity, whilst ensuring our border security, to allow us to get this volume to our customers as fast as possible."

A spokesperson from DHL Express, an international express service provider connecting Kiwi exporters and importers with the rest of the world, said there wasn't a backlog of shipments within its facilities.

"DHL Express is continuously adapting our operations to mitigate any potential service impact."