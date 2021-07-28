Hard road ahead for dairy shop cut off from its traditional main street customers

Cambridge’s Grey Street Dairy owner Wei Na says business has dropped off since roadworks for a new cycleway began.

A dairy shop owner faces the prospect of closing his business as customer numbers fall because a key road connection is being transformed for Cambridge’s first dual cycleway.

Wei Na has owned the Grey Street Dairy for six years but it will be lucky to see out the year, he reckons, because of the Waipā District Council’s plan to build the cycleway along neighbouring Hamilton Rd.

The project involved turning both sides of Grey St, where they cross Hamilton Rd, into one-way streets, to provide a safer path for people to walk and cycle to town.

Hamilton Rd was one of the town’s main arterial routes to the Waikato Expressway and the Grey Street Dairy was close to the Hamilton Rd-Grey St intersection.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Grey St is likely to be closed for another month. It will reopen but for one-way traffic, heading out to Hamilton Rd only.

Na said customer numbers had halved since the road was closed for the one-way street redevelopment.

He doubted numbers would pick up when the road was opened to one-way traffic, or when the cycleway became operational.

“I explained to the council that if the road was shut, it would have a big impact for us, it would be hard to survive.

“They say the changes are being made to make the road safer, but there are lots of other things we can do for safety, like more road markings, road safety signs and even put in traffic lights.

SUPPLIED A map showing the plan for the Hamilton Rd Cycleway. A cycleway is also planned for Grey St in the future.

“All of those things have to be cheaper than just blocking the road off.”

Na lived in Hamilton but set up the dairy shop business for his sister-in-law, Yunqi Si.

“As a business, our margins are becoming very small and we can’t pull money from our pockets to keep the shop going for the community.”

Cambridge Community Board chairwoman Sue Milner said the Grey Street Dairy had served the community for many years.

SUPPLIED A closer look at the work on now to turn Grey St into one-way streets on either side of Hamilton Rd.

“The dairy is in a key location where people who wanted to avoid the main part of town would have turned down Grey St, stopped at the shop to pick up some milk or bread, then carried on home.

“The one-way road system looks to have been set up for people turning into Hamilton Rd to go to work [Hamilton] but hasn’t considered those returning.

“It is a difficult one, and I do feel for the dairy owner, it will be hard with no traffic going past.”

Waipā deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk said the council anticipated Grey St would become a busy place for walkers, cyclists and scooters and the shop would benefit from the increased activity.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Wei Na said he doubts customer numbers will return when the street reopens or when the cycleway opens.

Long term, the council planned a cycle lane along Grey St as well.

“I think the next step is that we need to get the work finished and the contractors off site because when you have a building site, that stops people from visiting.

“We expect that to be finished at the end of the month. Then we want to work with the Grey Street Dairy to put a lot of effort into making it a safe place for people to walk, ride their bikes and scooters.”

Stolwyk acknowledged the shop was suffering now because of the work on the road.

“But Cambridge sent us a strong message through the long term plan that people wanted to make the town cycle-, pedestrian- and scooter-friendly and that’s what we need to deliver now.

“But we don’t want to do that to the detriment of businesses at all.”

The 2.8km dual cycleway will stretch from the Victoria St roundabout in Cambridge to the Avantidrome on Hanlin Rd.

It will be built in three stages.

The budget for the first stage, from the Bryce St roundabout to Vogel St which includes the Grey St intersection, is $1.6 million with about half funded by Waka Kotahi NZTA and half by ratepayers.