'Christmas on steroids': Southland businesses busy at level 2

Riverton First In Cafe opens to the public on the first day of alert level 2.

A Southland beautician says business has been as busy as “Christmas on steroids” for the first day of trading at alert level 2.

However, the Southland Chamber of Commerce director is wary post-lockdown spending won’t be as strong as last year.

The country, excluding Auckland, moved to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Owner of Equilibrium Beauty Therapy in Windsor, Invercargill, Gail Boyle compared business on Wednesday to that of the festive season, and said it was like “Christmas on steroids”.

Customers were glad to be out of the house, speaking to different people and spending money, she said.

READ MORE:

* Hamilton comes to life under alert level 2

* Why hospo industry needs help: Cafe owner's 'high six-figure' Covid losses

* 'Sign in or go hungry': Mandatory Covid-19 sign in welcomed, but enforcing customers shouldn't fall on staff, business owner says



“Because we went into lockdown more quickly [than last year], I think people have been more stressed.”

The most popular procedure on Wednesday? “Maintenance,” Boyle said with a laugh.

Southland Chamber of Commerce director Neil McAra said spending after this lockdown would likely not be as significant as last year.

The nationwide lockdown and wage subsidy were longer last year, which spurred people to spend, he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff First day down to level 2 restrictions in Invercargill, pictured Equilibrium Beauty Therapy owner Gail Boyle, right, with her staff, from left, Eilish Rodgers, Abbey Paskell, and Lizzie Stephenson, excited to be opening the doors to the public again.

It was difficult to work out the general cost of lockdown for business, because it was relative to size, McAra said.

However, businesses were digging into their own pockets to cover the bills, he said.

The wage subsidy might be 40 to 50 percent of wages, and the resurgence payment was only for one week, McAra said.

However, he believed businesses had their plans in place.

Robyn Edie/Stuff World Health and Fitness Invercargill owner Sid Cumming.

“I think people were more prepared for the eventuality of lockdown this year.”

The First In Cafe at Riverton opened early on Wednesday, and owner Kendra Kitson said customers enjoyed supporting local.

“Business was really good, we traded really well.”

Business was on-par with a steady winter day’s trade, and the cafe got through all its stock, Kitson said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff First in Cafe Riverton owner Kendra Kitson with customer Peggy Guise at the cafe on first day of alert level 2.

They had a lot of regulars, a few new faces, and there were no issues with people signing in or wearing masks, Kitson said.

The business lent on its experience from last year’s lockdown, and had a plan in place, she said.

“We just knew from last time, we could get through it, so we could get through it again.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Ashleigh Graham at With Grace, in Winton, on the first day of alert level 2.

World Health and Fitness owner Sid Cumming said a group of three people were waiting at the front door of his Invercargill gym at midnight.

With Grace owner Ashleigh Graham said people were buying plenty of gifts from the Winton store.

Invercargill’s Les Sheikh Hair Design owner Richelle Holland said they would be doing extra late nights to catch up with the backlog caused by lockdown.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Les Sheikh Hair Design owner Richelle Holland, right, with Blake Peterson, seated, and the staff busy working with clients.

Holland was reminding staff that some people struggled during lockdown, and while customers were in the chair they had a chance to impart some positivity.

People were more upbeat now than after last year's nationwide lockdown, Holland said, which she put down to them knowing what was expected to follow the rules.

Holland had expected some customers to be hesitant about returning to a salon, but that was not the case, and she expected to stay busy for the foreseeable future.

Robyn Edie/Stuff First day down to level 2 restrictions in Invercargill, pictured Buster Crabb restaurant co-owner Allan Arnold, left, and duty manager Eli Baker, ready for their customers on Wednesday night.

There are key differences to the rules from the last time Southland was at alert level 2, in February this year. These include stricter requirements for masks, and a 50-person cap in restaurants.

Co-owner of Ziff's Cafe & Bar and Buster Crabb, Allan Arnold, said both venues would probably reach the 50-person limit on Wednesday night.

He said they would be over-staffed for the first night, to see how things went.