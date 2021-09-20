Cambridge businesses staying positive but hoping for no positives

Cambridge retailer Julia Jones said the town always supported its local businesses but the alert levels had made some nervous about returning to the shops.

Cambridge business owners are being warned to prepare for unexpected shifts in alert levels as it grapples with the hangover of a covid-positive truck driver’s unwitting visit to the town.

Business and consumer confidence in the Waikato town “is light” thanks to the Covid-19 alert levels, its supply chain to Auckland being cut and news it had two locations of interest visited by a supermarket delivery driver who had tested positive for the virus.

The town’s chamber of commerce is asking businesses to be prepared for alert level changes while the mayor has called for the district to be calm.

Julia Jones from streetwear shop Rumor on Duke St said the town always supported its retailers but business had been quiet since reopening under alert level 2.

Tom Lee/Stuff Footloose Cambridge owner Debbie Simes said retailers were positive but also worried about how the challenges around Covid-19 would play out.

“People are cautious, I know that some are put off by wearing masks but most are used to it now.”

Auckland remaining closed providing fewer visiting customers and the super city’s alert level 4 status still made some local shoppers a bit too nervous to return.

“So having really good customer service is important, to create a good vibe in your shop so people want to come in and hangout.”

Jones, who had owned the shop for 11 years, said her business also had a strong online presence.

Tom Lee/Stuff People still remain cautious about returning to Cambridge’s CBD for shopping and eating out, retailers say.

“That’s the way of the future and if we go into another one [lockdown] that has to be up to a good standard.”

Across the road Debbie Simes who runs Footloose Cambridge said customers had mentioned the town had a couple of locations of interest but most had accepted it as the reality of living with Covid-19.

She agreed it had added to retailers’ woes of the past couple of months.

“The weather has not been great, the Covid alert levels and now the locations of interest, so there’s a lot of factors and we can’t be sure how it’s all going to play out.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Cambridge businesses have been asked to be prepared for sudden shifts in alert levels.

Simes has run the business for 12 years said the lockdown had delivered a different set of challenges to the first one in 2020.

“People this time are more mentally and emotionally exhausted.

“The last one we had a definite time frame, this one seems to be extended each time and that’s had an impact on a lot of businesses.”

Cambridge Chamber of Commerce chief executive Kelly Bouzaid said she had been contacted by several businesses when news broke Cambridge was one of the towns put on alert.

“It was a real reminder about how quickly things can change and I’m writing to chamber members reminding them not only to have good protocols in place but every business must have a high level of preparedness now.”

Bouzaid said it was just a week ago a special market weekend had been organised to help generate retail activity as the town moved down alert levels.

Many businesses were affected by Auckland’s lockdown, particularly trades and construction firms who were cut off from their suppliers.

“Overall the pressure on every corner of every business right now means that business and consumer confidence is light.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Julia Jones said most customers had become used to the idea of wearing face masks and checking in at the door.

Bouzaid said the chamber understood the wastewater from Cambridge and Te Awamutu was being tested for Covid-19 to detect or eliminate the possibility of the town being linked to a positive case of the virus.

The supermarket delivery driver had stopped at Z Hautapu on September 10 between 9.30am and 10.40am and Tuck Shop in Albert Street on September 15, between 8.50am and 10am.

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest said anyone at those locations should get tested if they develop symptoms.

“This shows why it is so important people continue to contact-trace. Because of this, we will know who has been to these locations and they can be notified.”