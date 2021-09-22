Barber left struggling to buy groceries for family because of wage subsidy delays

The Government will relax the criteria for claiming Covid resurgence support.

An Auckland barber says he was left struggling to pay bills and buy groceries for his family after waiting more than two weeks to receive a Covid-19 wage subsidy payment.

The Guilty Barber owner Mohammed Tanwir​ said he applied for the second round of the wage subsidy shortly after applications opened on September 3.

The sole trader said he received three phone calls from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) saying his applications had been approved, and that he should receive the funds within a few days.

But the payment was not made so on Monday Tanwir emailed the Minister of Finance Grant Robertson, Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni and Stuff with a “plea for help”.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Auckland man in wage subsidy limbo after Northland workplace moves to level 2

* Covid-19: Auckland sex worker unable to pay rent after wage subsidy declined



Tanwir, who lives with his wife and 1-year-old daughter, is the sole income earner in his household.

He said he had been left struggling to pay for everyday expenses including rent and groceries for his family.

“All my bills are overdue,” Tanwir said.

“We haven’t bought anything for two weeks. It’s stressful. I’ve never been in a situation like this.”

Supplied Mohammed Tanwir says when not in lockdown his business, The Guilty Barber in Onehunga, does a booming trade.

Tanwir said the funds eventually appeared in his account on Tuesday, shortly after Stuff sent questions about the delays to MSD, which is responsible for administering the scheme.

MSD group general manager client service support George van Ooyen said The Guilty Barber applied for the first round of the August wage subsidy on Friday, August 20 and was approved the same day and paid on the following Monday.

The Guilty Barber used a different bank account number when applying for the second round of the wage subsidy prompting MSD to perform an integrity check on the application to make sure the money would be going to the right place, he said.

“An error occurred during this process that took time to correct,” van Ooyen said.

The error was corrected and the application was approved on Monday with payment going through on Tuesday, he said.

“We would like to apologise for the delay in payment.”

The wage subsidy offers businesses $600 a week for each full-time worker if a business experiences at least a 40 per cent decline in revenue as a result of the move to alert level 4.

There have been reports of other businesses experiencing delays in receiving wage subsidy payments, and MSD has previously said applications that were taking longer were largely from sole traders.

Tanwir said the “enormous amount of pressure” the payment delays put on him made him feel like he “might explode”.

“This is just so unfair on people like me, I did everything properly, stayed at home, and this is how the Government rewards me.”

He said he also fell behind on business expenses which continued despite his business not being able to open until alert level 2.

Ongoing costs included rent, internet and phone, eftpos merchant fees, business insurance, electricity charges, monthly business bank account fees, overdraft charges, monthly spring water cooler fees and business website fees, he said.

For most of the expenses he was either putting them on hold or asking for a few more days deferral from service providers, he said.

His business premises landlord gave him a 50 per cent discount for rent in September and October, he said.

He said after making his second wage subsidy application MSD phoned him several times.

Firstly, someone phoned to confirm his bank account number, because he had changed it from the first application, he said.

The next day he was contacted again by MSD confirming his IRD number, he said.

The third time he phoned MSD asking where the payment was. He was told the system and payment was automated, but because payment had not been made MSD suggested he changed back to his original bank account number, which he did, he said.

He was told he should receive his payment by Monday. It arrived early Tuesday afternoon.

Tanwir said he was also waiting on payment from the third round of the wage subsidy and the second resurgence support payment.

He said he had received the first resurgence support payment.

van Ooyen said the Guilty Barber’s application for the third round of the wage subsidy on September 16 was not processed because it was within two weeks of its previous application.

The business reapplied for the third wage subsidy round on Monday and was approved the same day and paid on Tuesday, he said.

In general, wage subsidy applications were being processed "rapidly", he said.

MSD data showed 86 per cent of applications were completed (either paid, approved, closed or declined) within three working days and 87 per cent of applications were paid within three working days, he said.

Supplied Deloitte partner Robyn Walker says the resources may be stretched in processing Covid-19 business payments.

Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker said she had not been hearing any particular issues around wage subsidies for the Delta outbreak being processed slower than the March 2020 wage subsidy.

Any delays in receiving the wage subsidy may come down to the volume of work that was required in processing applications, she said.

Wage subsidy applications were verified against Inland Revenue employee information, she said.

“While that should be an automated process, any rejected applications would presumably be looked at by a person,” Walker said.

“When you combine the fact that Inland Revenue are also administering the resurgence support payment, this may be stretching resources.”

One of the points that had been consistently stressed was the need for applicants to ensure they were providing correct information, including using correct Inland Revenue numbers and ensuring the details of employees were up to date and matched information held by Inland Revenue, she said.