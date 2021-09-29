Lack of industrial properties forces Nelson business owners to look elsewhere

Nelson businesses looking to expand are being forced to choose between unaffordable rents and leaving the city due to a lack of industrial properties.

One business has been searching for a new building for more than two years, and now they’re considering leaving the region if they can’t find a suitable space.

“We’re thinking about moving on – it’s becoming a real possibility,” Karl Hogarth of Hogarth Chocolate says.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Hogarth Chocolate operates out of 75 square meters in Stoke. The business wants to move to bigger premises with a retail space, but can not find a new space.

READ MORE:

* First home enquiries fall as Nelson property stock hits record lows

* Hospitality workers plagued by uncertainty about Covid-19 restrictions

* Nelson business community welcomes fall in commercial rate differential



But Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese says the city council’s new Spatial Plan is looking at options, and flexible thinking could make the city a destination for businesses.

For Hogarth, the battle to find a new space has been a drawn out process where they’ve ended up in bidding wars and missed out on properties several times.

“There’s just nothing.”

Hogarth Chocolate Hogarth Chocolate owners Marina and Karl Hogarth have been searching for a new building for more than two years.

The business was operating out of a 75 square metre building in Stoke, but wanted to move into 300 square metres building, with the option of introducing a retail space and showroom where people could see the chocolate being made.

“It’s hard finding that right mix of retail and factory warehouse, because if you want to be in town the rental rates start getting very expensive.”

When you added the need for facilities to meet food grade requirements the options quickly became even more limited, he said.

If they needed to fit a building out to meet food grade it was an extra $150,000.

“If that’s a building that you’re renting you start to scratch your head about why am I doing this.”

It’s a story echoed by other artisan food producers wanting to grow their businesses.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Sarah Hedger, of Yum Ganola, says there are limited options for food businesses in Nelson.

Sarah Hedger, creator of Yum granola, said they had given up on finding a more affordable premise until they got lucky and secured a site at the Pic’s factory.

They moved into their existing space because it was the only one available, but high rents and a lack of space to expand meant they needed to move on.

“We had completely given up, we spent a good couple of months looking.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Yum Granola will be moving from their building in Wakatū Square to the Pic’s factory.

Being able to move to Pic’s meant they would have a kitchen almost three times the size, which would help future-proof the company, she said.

Flavio Donati, of Viavio Cheese, said it was tough to find anywhere unless you wanted to move out to Richmond, which added to travel times.

“There is not enough land and the existing buildings they are old, and also they are expensive.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff ViaVio cheese owners Flavio Donati and Flavia Spena. Donati says there are few options for middle-sized businesses.

They wanted to expand, but were facing high rents and high fit-out costs.

He said they were looking for a bigger space but there were not many options in town.

Nelson City Council was focused on bringing more people into the city to live, but there also needed to be a focus on business, he said.

“We don’t have any facilities for the middle-sized business.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Viavio Cheese faces high rents and high fit-out costs if it wants to move into a bigger space.

Colliers Nelson director Geoff Faulkner said there were few options on the market at the moment.

“The industrial [market] is very, very, tight at the moment – and what is available is quite expensive.”

A lack of green space meant there were few options to build more facilities, and what did become available often sold quickly due to demand.

Reese said the council was about to “activate” its Haven Rd properties for industrial activity.

But, the council was also using its Spatial Plan to rethink where business would take place. One option was to look at repurposing land and buildings for industrial needs – for example, the Briscoes building, she said.

“Is that a space that would be perfect to have both a public face to showcase some fantastic product from the region, as well as having the industrial element?”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese says the city needs to repurpose existing land.

Continuing to expand out across the Waimea Plains wasn’t an option, so the focus needed to be on working with private landowners to get existing land used in the right way, especially as needs changed, she said.

Land currently used for large car yards may be able to be repurposed as society changed.

“There are plenty of opportunities to rethink our central city and fringe streets.”

Rents were determined by the market, but the council was working to bring down commercial rates to offer relief from fixed costs, she said.

Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ali Boswijk said the issue of industrial properties came up regularly, and it would require creative thinking to repurpose land and create business hubs.

“It’s always going to be an issue for businesses that are growing, and you can’t see how that’s necessarily going to be alleviated until more space is available.”