NZ businesswoman turns Otago’s rabbit plague into luxury goods and gourmet food

Visit Charlotte Mill at her rural Queenstown home at wine o’clock and you may well be offered rabbit rillettes with your pinot noir.

Lean back into the sumptuous sofa, and the soft fur pillow behind you will probably be made from the pelt of one of the Wakatipu’s finest bunnies.

Mill is quite fond of rabbits, but Central Otago’s plague of the plant-eating, hole-creating, breeding-like-there’s-no-tomorrow pests gave her the inspiration for a new business to rid the area of rabbits – one pelt and gourmet food product at a time.

The region’s rabbit problems are well documented. The animals are firmly established across the farming and lifestyle properties of the Wakatipu Basin, Wānaka and Central Otago.

The Rabbit Destruction Council came close to wiping them out in 1947 and in 1997 the illegally released calicivirus almost did the job. But numbers have exploded since.

With scores of rabbits infiltrating her own property, even with rabbit-proof fencing in place, Mill thought she needed to do something.

“And rather than waste these little souls, [it's] better to turn them into something because actually they are quite cute.”

As Covid-19 drained the Queenstown hotel Mill owns with husband Nik Kiddle of visitors, Mill began to plan her new business

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Charlotte Mill, of Rangi Nui Rabbits, with a large rabbit fur rug and cushions.

Kiddle is a former diplomat, so he and Mill had lived and worked extensively in Europe, where rabbits are farmed and widely consumed.

Mill saw a chance to introduce New Zealanders to delicious new food items, use the pelts to create luxury furniture, and crush up the remainder for pet food.

Her business, named Rangi Nui Rabbits after her home property, would require hunters, butchers, and craft-workers. She estimated it would create up to 30 jobs and rid the area of 500 rabbits a week. It was sustainable, even if it did mean killing lots of rabbits.

“It’s taken me a long time to get my head around that. I’m not a hunter,” she said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Thousands of rabbits have made their unwanted home in Central Otago.

Sourcing the rabbits was easy once Mill set up commercial partnerships with local hunters, but she quickly learned that processing the meat was much more difficult.

All wild game has to go through a Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) certifying process. The closest certified butcher was two hours away in Invercargill. That required chilled transport, but chilled transport providers would not carry uncertified product.

Most butchers in Central Otago are only certified for home kill of wild game and the red tape involved in becoming commercially certified was so extensive Mill could find only one Queenstown business willing to try. The business was forced to downsize when Covid-19 hit and decided not to complete the process.

“The whole thing is fraught with issues and is very off-putting for anybody to set up.

“My only conclusion it that because government has a policy of trying to eradicate these pests, they can’t then have a policy that sits alongside that allows people to make a business out of it. .”

OLIVIA CALDWELL/Stuff Commercial hunter Sheldon Lye says the rabbit population in Central Otago has increased five-fold in 10 years.

MPI and New Zealand Food Safety director of food regulations Paul Dansted said there were higher risks associated with the consumption of wild game than other animals due their unknown provenance and history.

For example, the agency needed to know what controls were in place to manage chemicals or pesticides used in the animals’ habitats as they could pose a risk for people if consumed.

“It’s not a matter of policy, but more about what safety measures are in place for people who end up consuming these animals,” he said.

Mill has had more luck with her fur products, but the business is far from being profitable.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Mill shows off a bespoke rabbit fur rug made up of 45 pelts.

Contracted hunters provide local pelts, which are frozen and taken to a tannery, also in Invercargill.

Mill then sorts, grades, repairs, stretches, cuts and sews them into luxurious pillows, throws, furniture and coverings.

However, with the final product costing hundreds of dollars, she has struggled to get them into retail stores.

“They love the idea of a local product that’s produced here, fits with the environment and is fur. But then they ask me what my wholesale price is, and then they just laugh me out of the door because they can’t make their 300 per cent profit on top of that.”

Now she is working with local interior designers, building up a bespoke market for items such as the 12-pelt stool created for a Millbrook resident at a cost of about $1600.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Neo, a standard long-haired dachshund, is Mill’s reliable rabbit hunter.

She has not given up on using the meat, and is looking for a local commercial kitchen where she can slow-cook rabbit to create pre-cooked confit and rabbit leg to sell in supermarkets.

“It’s got an amazing flavour, it’s gourmet, it’s very European, and it sits alongside confit duck and those other speciality items,” she said.

She has also been working on rillettes, a coarse French pate.

Gourmet supermarkets around the country are interested, but New Zealanders tend to think of rabbit as a poor person’s food at best, and pet food at worst, Mill said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Mill is developing rabbit rillettes, a type of pate, and other gourmet rabbit-based food items.

The other concern is that she will probably have to purchase rabbits from the Invercargill butcher, instead of using her own kill.

“The vision wasn’t that. I want to deal with it all locally, and I won’t give up yet.

“If I get some traction on getting some product out there ... I’ll start small and gradually grow.”

A year after launching, Mill’s financial goals have changed substantially from her initial plan to have the rabbit business replace the Queenstown hotel.

“My revised financial goal is to see it cover its costs and make a profit, enough to be able to ... grow it to the point where it can be a much more viable business.”