Small business owners fear supply issues will push costs up and customers away

Fibre artist Jenny Ryan will have to consider closing her knitting business if the price of stock continues to grow.

The Covid-19 pandemic is putting global supply chains under intense pressure and disrupting trade for thousands of small businesses across the country.

Ryan sells crochet toys at markets, writes and sells the crochet patterns for the toys and also runs knitting workshops from her Lower Hutt home.

When she teaches knitting, she supplies all the knitting needles, yarn and little bits and pieces for people to learn.

But the cost of sourcing needles, yarn and wool is likely to force her to put the price of her services up.

She’s been running the small business for the last 18 months, and initially sourced products from the UK.

“But as time went on things became more and more out of stock, and they weren’t able to restock," she said.

“I'm now choosing where I buy from based on who has it in stock rather than perhaps the brand I want to use or what I want to pay," she said.

She was now bearing the costs of it herself, and feared having to put her prices up, from $40 a class, would deter clients.

“It’ll be the first off the list of things to do, because it's not a need so if it’s too expensive they're not going to look at it.

“If costs keep going up I’ll soon see if it's even viable any more.”

EBH What's allowed and the three stages of Covid-19 alert level 3, introduced for Auckland in October 2021

Supply chain issues are also affecting pet food supplies, the automotive repair and hardware industries, vehicle imports and building supplies. Large-chain toy supplier Planet Fun has urged parents to start thinking about Christmas gifts now as toy stock remains stuck in container ships.

Blenheim woman Sue Van Velzen was also suffering with supply issues in her business Bagged It.

She began the business transforming old supermarket canvas bags into handbags, but has since expanded to create waterproof swimming bags and bean bags out of recycled sails.

And although it's difficult to source the sails, that wasn't where the issues were stemming from.

“I put a waterproof liner inside them, and that material comes from Auckland, and that’s what I have the challenge with.”

Supplied Blenheim woman Sue Van Velzen was also suffering with supply issues as she tries to run her business Bagged It.

She can make 10 beanbags out of a 50-metre roll, but with a back order of 12 bean bags, and the roll taking up to 10 days to arrive, by the time it’s in her hands it’ll be all used in a day.

It meant she was forced to order in bulk to avoid more delays.

“I’m out of pocket for a lot more money than I normally would.

“You're investing a lot more into your stock before you've even got it.”

She'd also had to switch out products she wasn't able to source any more, or because they're imported and shipping delays are too long.

But she hadn't had any issues shipping products to their new home.

If the supply issues become the new normal, she would learn the best way to operate the business, she said.

It was just the initial workaround that had been challenging.

“If this was happening in early December I’d be quite worried.”