How your business can weather the Covid storm

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen New Zealand's small businesses take hit after hit and the crisis shows no signs of going away any time soon.

The strength of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), however, has always been their adaptability. In this climate of uncertainty, business owners are digging deep and finding ways to weather the storm.

"The pandemic has brought about an operating environment like we would never have imagined, but businesses have quickly moved from a 'hunker down' kind of mentality to seeking opportunities, getting creative and adapting quickly to the changes in the world," says Jo Durcan, Head of Central Auckland, Partnership Banking at BNZ.

"Opportunity presents itself in a time of challenge and innovation is born from constraint. We have seen many businesses adapt during the pandemic to become stronger and more resilient than ever."

BNZ / SUPPLIED Jo Durcan, Head of Central Auckland, Partnership Banking at BNZ says some businesses have adapted and become more resillient than ever.

To ensure your business can adapt and even outrun the pandemic try following these five tips:

Develop an early warning system

Bumps in the road can be hard to plan for, so have alarm bells in place that can let you deal with issues and trigger action before they get out of hand.

While sales revenue is often the best indicator of how well your business is performing, other drivers like net and gross profits, accounts receivable and web traffic can help paint a clearer picture of what to plan for longer term.

"The pandemic has forced businesses to evaluate all of their costs and make some really tough decisions. Ultimately this will result in a stronger and more profitable, future-proofed business," says Durcan.

Create a cash buffer

If sales fall while expenses increase, your profitability could be on the line. Having a cash buffer allows you to buy more time to deal with what needs fixing.

Businesses should find extra 'rainy day' cash either by becoming more efficient or by changing how they do things, says Durcan.

"With the international challenges around supply chains and getting products in and out of New Zealand, keeping a close eye on cash flow has never been more important."

PEXELS Sharing cost and risks with another small business can provide reassurance to your customers and help you stay afloat through difficult times.

Collaborating and partnering

Teaming up with other SMEs to work towards common goals is a good way to increase capability and share resources, costs and risks.

In times of crisis, knowing you've got back-up from other business owners can offer reassurance for both you and your customers, and many SME owners have been able to stay afloat during the pandemic by working together.

"We are seeing business owners actually connect and collaborate as to how they could potentially work together to ship products to offshore markets or shorten their supply chains," says Durcan.

"They've shared the cost of exposure to expensive air freight that they otherwise might not have been able to afford."

Tap into new markets

Extremely challenging environments like lockdowns are often the very time when businesses are presented with opportunities to market to new customers or to diversify their business model.

"Businesses that have quickly recognised and responded to opportunities to broaden or create new markets have really thrived," Durcan says.

Finding new customers can feel overwhelming so try this new markets and customers plan to help you organise things.

ISTOCK Tapping into new markets or broadening opportunities like selling online are a great way for a small business to thrive.

Protect what you have

Existing customers tend to be more valuable and easier to sell to, so safeguard your customer base by playing to your strengths and staying competitive.

Durcan advises SMEs to harness the power of digital tools like social media and e-commerce to engage directly with customers and get on-the-spot feedback on areas like product and customer service and figure out what they want their business to be known for.

"People are spending more time at home and more time in front of their screens. They're looking for ways to connect and engage, so how can your business be part of their lives in a meaningful way?"

