Covid-19: Restaurant owner reluctantly 'leaning towards' getting vaccinated to save business and jobs

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood provides more details on how businesses can handle vaccinations.

Masterton restaurant owner Caleb Kloeg says he is reluctantly “leaning towards” getting vaccinated so his business can continue operating and staff don’t lose their jobs.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, not just in business, but in my life,” Kloeg said.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood on Tuesday said all staff working in hospitality, events, gatherings, close contact businesses and gyms needed to have their first vaccination by the time the traffic light system comes into effect on December 3.

Workers need to have their second dose by January 17 to continue working.

Openly critical of the Government’s Covid-19 response on social media Kloeg and his staff have been running Saint Sebastian restaurant mask-free under level 2, despite it being a requirement.

Kloeg said he was not vaccinated, but was now “leaning towards” the personally wrenching decision to get the injection so that his business could continue operating once New Zealand moves into the traffic light system on December 3.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Caleb Kloeg in front of his Masterton restaurant, Saint Sebastian, says he doesn't want to adopt vaccine certificates when the Government's traffic light system comes into force.

“The only reason I’m doing this is so that my staff don’t lose their jobs or their livelihoods and as well that my customers can still come.”

He said he had enough vaccinated staff to run the restaurant once the deadline rolled around, but he would not push other staff into getting vaccinated, and he would try to find roles in other parts of the business for them if necessary.

His restaurant would opt out of the vaccine pass programme My Vaccine Pass once the traffic light system starts and would therefore operate under greater restrictions.

That included contactless only at orange and red settings.

Kloeg said the sweeping mandate had big implications for the hospitality industry.

“In an already destroyed industry, it’s going... to tear through it and rip it apart.”

Businesses that do not follow My Vaccine Passes requirements face fines of up to $15,000.

Wood told Stuff the Government had indicated that workers in businesses where vaccine certificates could apply would need to be vaccinated.

But that’s not the impression hospitality leaders were under.

SUPPLIED Restaurant Association of New Zealand chief executive Marisa Bidois says her understanding was the vaccination was not compulsory for staff in workplaces that did not use My Vaccine Passes.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said it had not been her understanding that all staff in hospitality would need to be vaccinated.

“It was our understanding in the first instance that the mandate wouldn't apply to those businesses who were not involved in the Covid passes.”

Businesses that had not planned on operating a vaccine pass did not anticipate having to work through the issue of mandatory vaccination with their staff, she said.

SUPPLIED Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White says there will be plenty of businesses that will choose not to use My Vaccine Passes.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White said she had been unaware vaccination would be compulsory for all hospitality staff.

"Our initial interpretation was that it could be optional for the business and the business owner whether they had a non-vaccine status that would apply to their staff," White said.

“But we were always very hesitant to advise our members until things were black and white.”

On Friday morning that advice came, with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment releasing new guidance for businesses on the general rules for operating under the framework.

White said it did not make sense to have a situation where unvaccinated customers would be allowed to enter a hospitality venue where all staff were vaccinated.

“Where's the risk control there?”

Hair and Barber New Zealand chair Niq James said he was made aware of the mandate for all hairdressers to be vaccinated through word of mouth.

“We haven't heard officially,” James said.