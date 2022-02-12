Covid-19 reveals chronic structural weaknesses in every society – even Waiheke’s

Waiheke Island businesses are excited for the return of Auckland visitors, but will need a busy summer to help with the impact of Covid-19. (Video first published in December 2021)

Jenny Nicholls is a Waiheke-based writer and columnist

OPINION: I grew up on a dairy farm, and my parents’ work routines set the rhythm of our lives. Dad got up before we woke, and milked the cows at dawn. Mum prised us out of bed with a cup of hot Milo. We pulled on the clothes she had sewn, ate the porridge she had made, and packed her school lunches in our little cardboard suitcases.

Dad took a break at noon for a salad sandwich and Rural Report on National Radio (as it was then). After perusing the Wanganui ​ Chronicle, he headed back out to deal with a wobbly fence or a rotten gate or a lame cow or a new dog or a gutless pump or one of a thousand – to us – fascinating tasks.

On summer weekends we’d pile into the Holden for a swim in the Rangitīkei, back in time for milking at four. Apart from “feeding out” (throwing hay to the cows from the back of a trailer), or helping to feed the calves in spring, I can’t remember, as a child, doing much work on the farm. Our chief outdoor preoccupations were making tunnels in the hayshed, or vast crop circles in the maize paddock.

Growing up on a dairy farm, we never thought about jobs, writes Jenny Nicholls. Our chief outdoor preoccupations were making tunnels in the hayshed, or vast crop circles in the maize paddock. (File photo)

It couldn’t last. One day a place was found for me in my great-uncle’s plant nursery, and Dad phoned Inland Revenue to get “the number” I still use. I was 12 – a bean, ready to be counted. A taxpayer, at last.

Weeding and bagging plants weren’t bad jobs – my workmates held snail races in the potting shed when it rained. Interestingly, one was convinced that the Sun revolved around the Earth.

On the first day of my professional life, I spent the morning pulling out a long line of bright green weeds that turned out to be fledgling camellias. To my amazement, the boss wrote me a cheque, although I sensed a moment’s hesitation.

Fenice cafe on Waiheke is advertising for workers as the island faces a staffing crisis brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The teenagers of Waiheke Island, where I live now, have a vast selection of jobs to choose from, for the worst of reasons – the island’s staffing crisis. Rumour, no doubt exaggerated, has it that a 14-year old scored a bartending job.

Head chefs, experienced front-of-house staff, sommeliers and waiters are like gold dust on an island that prides itself on the quality of its restaurants. The much-loved Island Grocer in Oneroa has put up a large poster appealing for a long list of workers: produce assistant, retail assistants, chef/kitchenhand, and a baker/pastry chef.

Every cafe, it seems, has a little handwritten job vacancy sign sellotaped to its window. Fine establishments looking for staff include the celebrated Oyster Inn, owned by Josh Emett​; Mudbrick Vineyard​, Fenice​ cafe, Sol​ Bar, Wai Kitchen​, Waiheke Specialty​ Food, Tantalus Estate Vineyard​, Stoneyridge Vineyard​, Man O’ War Bay Vineyard, and Delamore Lodge​. Even the Countdown supermarket needs a baker, as well as six other staff.

Josh Emett's Oyster Inn is among many hospitality businesses on Waiheke Island advertising for staff. Covid, and the lack of working holiday visas, has exposed structural problems on the island, including a shortage of affordable accommodation.

Vineyards are declaring their worst labour shortage ever, as merlot and cabernet sauvignon grapes are growing heavy on the vine.

Viticulturist Matt Sloan, in the Gulf News, was blunt. “If the weather is good, it will help us spread out picking dates to some degree, but if we experience bad rain events, vineyards on Waiheke won’t cope with trying to harvest what is needed,” he said. Tim Adams at Obsidian wines said “there are simply no staff”.

Vineyards insist they have raised wages to attract workers. “Increased wages don’t seem to make a difference,” a Destiny Bay spokesperson told the paper.

The Island Grocer, too, is in need of several staff.

Like many places, Waiheke is being pummelled by the Sars‑CoV‑2 virus in ways that reveal underlying structural problems. Although the lack of working holiday visas has hit many businesses (not to mention the island’s soccer team, grateful for South American talent), affordable accommodation is a chronic problem. Rents have outpaced hospitality and retail wages here for years, a problem shared with other tourist hotspots.

Covid-19 has squeezed the rental supply even further by scuppering the travel plans of homeowners who used to rent out their houses when on holiday. One store owner told me he usually lets out his house during his annual overseas break. Not this year. And, by the way, he needs an assistant for three days a week. “Usually I’m inundated with CVs.”

Prospective workers from town need to contend with the Fullers​ ferry fare – a 40-trip adult ticket is $530, and a monthly pass $372.

Jenny Nicholls: "Covid-19 has squeezed the rental supply even further by scuppering the travel plans of homeowners who used to rent out their houses when on holiday."

Fullers, which itself is advertising for Waiheke bus drivers, is offering successful applicants free ferry trips for “work and leisure”. Perhaps it could extend this largesse to grape pickers or hospitality staff – even the discounts they give to tertiary students would help. Fullers, incidentally, had to cancel 15 ferry services a day in January, after running out of workers.

“[Staffing] is a real catch-22,” warned chef Anthony McNamara in a recent Waiheke Weekender column. “The worse the situation gets with staffing, the more experienced staff will leave, and the less attractive the industry becomes to new recruits ... if something isn’t done to address the core problems soon, there will be closures.”

The Heke, a new restaurant, brewer and whisky distillery, is cannily offering help with accommodation for the right applicant for their head chef position. “Bring your partner – there is a lot of mahi available on Waiheke for all types of jobs.”