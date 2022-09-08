'Govt agencies make it tough to get paid': Small businesses wait for cash

Melissa Clark-Reynolds says her business has to wait for payments.

Melissa Clark-Reynolds knows what it’s like to have to wait for payments.

She owns FutureCentre, a business that provides forecasting services for major corporates and government agencies.

“There are a number of agencies who make it really tough to get paid,” she said.

“I know Government is supposed to pay on time now. That is rare. This year has been the worst for slow payments, all down to their approval processes.

“It feels like some agencies just drip feed out their requirements after we start phoning them for non-payment. I have an agency who hasn't paid their June or July invoices, and has just sent me another form to fill out.”

Almost half of her accounts receivable team time was now spent filling out forms for customers and chasing late payments, she said.

Xero research shows her experience is not uncommon.

Supplied Xero country manager Bridget Snelling says many small businesses were still feeling the flow-on effect of Covid-19 lockdowns and subsequent slowdown in activity.

New Zealand small businesses were being paid, on average, 6.3 days late, costing the economy $456 million a year, its latest report said.

It showed 45% of invoices issued by small businesses in 2021 were paid late, with 8% paid more than a month after they were due.

New Zealand small businesses that received 60% to 80% of their payments late experienced 19% more cash flow crunches when compared with small businesses that were usually paid on time.

Bridget Snelling, Xero New Zealand country manager, said many small businesses were still feeling the flow-on effect of Covid-19 lockdowns and subsequent slowdown in activity.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Appleby Trading owner Steve Ayers says the Digital Boost programme for small businesses transformed his online sales of video games and pop culture collectibles.

“As the small business economy continues to recover from the impacts of more than two years of Covid-19 restrictions, consumers and big business alike need to remain aware of this climate.”

While Covid-19 lockdowns caused expenses growth to slow in 2020, these spiked in 2021 –peaking at 36% in the June 2021 quarter, driven largely by increases to the cost of goods and rent obligations.

“Delays in making repayments can make the difference between a small business remaining open and operational, or making tough decisions about the future viability of the business,” said Snelling.

“The pressure of expenses is one of the biggest stressors for Kiwi small business owners, with cash flow already continuing to be impacted by inflation and a decline in discretionary spending as consumers tighten the purse strings.

“It’s essential the government and the business community tackle avoidable cash flow stressors like late payments and relieve expenses pressures where they can.”

To minimise and counteract cash flow red flags, the report said businesses should adopt new payment options for faster payment and work with their accountant or bookkeeper to stay on top of rising costs and smooth out expenses.