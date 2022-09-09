Third of SMEs believe local government support has become worse

New Zealand’s small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) are primed to exercise their democratic rights over the coming weeks, with more than nine out of 10 of those surveyed saying they plan to vote in the upcoming local elections.

It comes after MYOB’s latest SME Snapshot – a survey of more than 570 SMEs from across the country -found 45% of business owners and decision-makers believed council support for small businesses had not changed in the past three years, while a third believed it was worse.

Owner of Wellington restaurant Monsoon Poon Mike Egan said local government had a great effect on business.

“In order for us to have a sustainable business we need a city that provides an environment that can meet the expectations and needs of our customers and employees. A city that all aspects of it are being enhanced or even just maintained,” he said.

That included things like safety, cleanliness, functionality, events, and a shared city vision, which all affected business.

The survey found 93% of SME owners and decision-makers planned to vote this year, with many recognising the influence local government had over the future of their community.

STUFF Stuff Business Editor Susan Edmunds joins Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash to talk about how the small business sector is coping.

Jo Tozer, MYOB spokesperson, said SMEs often felt the effects of local decision-making more directly.

“It’s not unusual for SME owners to be more involved in their local area. They feel passionately about what changes and improvements will not only benefit businesses, but their community as a whole.

“This election will be important to them, and with a heightened awareness of the outcomes and decisions local councils are responsible for, it’s clear they’re ready to have their say on who they feel should be taking the lead,” she said.

Supplied Jo Tozer says SMEs at the heart of local communities often feel the impacts of local decision-making more directly.

More than a third (37%) of business owners and decision-makers polled said they felt connected to their local council, while 32% felt disconnected. The remainder (32%) felt neither.

Some survey respondents said their local councils were not engaging with them, or there was no action being taken after they contacted the council about something, and they were not being kept up-to-date on work that might impact their business.

Questioned on whether their local councillors made an effort to get the views of the business community, most SMEs surveyed (39%) believed they did, just over a quarter (27%) felt they did not make much of an effort to get the views of the local business community, while 10% said they made no effort.

SME owners were clear about what areas they would like to see prioritised for further action over the next three years.

Top of the list was roading, with more than half (58%) saying they’d like this to be a priority, followed by infrastructure (55%), water and wastewater management (44%), and public transport services (37%).