Farmers who faced $355k grievance say system doesn't support employers 'at all'

Bronwyn Michael and Ross Patching, of Takaka, say they don’t feel the ERA process is fair for employers.

A farming couple who spent nearly $30,000 in legal fees battling a former worker who tried to claim $355,000 – before dropping the case – say they feel the legal system heavily favours employees.

Ross Patching and Bronwyn Michael employed a farmworker in June 2020, but within six months their working relationship soured due to allegations of serious misconduct, including animal handling and the improper discharge of effluent on the farm.

While the couple did not want to relitigate issues with their former employee, they wanted to highlight systemic issues that employers face in these situations.

That included the ERA declining their application to continue with the hearing, as they wanted to clear their name and try to recoup some of their legal expenses.

“Even if we were awarded $2000 it would send a message to others out there that you cannot simply demand money from your employer … that you can be held accountable for making unreasonable claims,” Patching said.

An ERA spokesperson said the authority did not make public comment on its determinations.

“The determination speaks for itself.”

Michael felt the system did not support employers “at all”.

Their former worker was able to obtain a legal aid lawyer at the end of the proceedings, which protected him from having to pay any legal costs to Patching and Michael.

Patching said it was important to them that it was determined who was at fault.

Tom Lee/Stuff The employment dispute arose on a Golden Bay dairy farm. (File photo)

“We wanted to have a judgment which cleared us,” Michael added.

“In our opinion justice has been available at all steps of the process for the employee, but not at all for the employers.”

The worker was employed by their dairy farm company, which farms 280 cows at Takaka in Golden Bay.

The relationship between the worker and Patching, who managed the farm while his wife handled the accounts, became tense within six months, with allegations of bullying made against Patching.

The worker later asked, through a legal advocate, for money, Michael said. He started with a request for $20,000, then increased it to $80,000. He also wanted to remain at the farm until the end of the season, continue living in a farmhouse until then, and sought an assurance no disciplinary proceedings would be taken against him for the rest of the season.

“We felt like we were being set up,” Michael said.

The couple declined the worker’s request, suggesting they instead put the matter behind them, and continue his employment for the rest of the season. When it later became clear his continued employment was not a possibility, they offered to accept his resignation and let him and his family stay in the farmhouse, rent-free, until April.

“He declined that offer on multiple occasions,” Michael said.

“It was only when he realised we weren’t going to give him that money that the amount escalated.”

The worker, who resigned in February 2021, lodged a claim with the ERA a month later.

In a letter to the couple’s lawyer, the worker’s adviser claimed the serious misconduct process was “entirely unjustified”.

“Mr Patching and Ms Michael viewed video footage of [the worker] while he was at work without substantive grounds,” it said.

“While Mr Patching and Ms Michael then used that footage to support a serious misconduct investigation, and also provided that footage to MPI for comment, the footage collection was unjustified, and all actions in regard to the footage there after are also unjustified.”

Michael said the couple were “very shocked” when they heard the worker was claiming $360,000 in compensation and costs.

Follow-up mediation was unsuccessful, but the complaint was withdrawn before it went to a full hearing.

The company’s lawyer noted the worker had rejected two settlement offers that would have placed him in a better position, and he had “adopted a vexatious approach to litigation”.

The couple wanted the ERA to proceed with the case on their behalf, “but they declined”.

“Employers need to go through the right process ... but our case is a very particular example of how that doesn’t work.”

In hindsight, it was quicker and more economical to pay employees “whether or not they feel they owe that money to their employee or not”, Michael said.