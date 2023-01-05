The 150-yr-old business that refuses to go online

Auctioneer Lynzy Francis says you can't recreate the excitement and social connection of a live auction online.

It’s a Saturday morning and in a shed just outside Gore, people are milling about, catching up and eyeing up the competition.

And then all at once, a live auction is under way – complete with fast-talking banter, spur of the moment decisions and not-so-subtle rivalries.

Auctioneer Lynzy Francis thrives on this atmosphere.

It’s why he’s still doing this after 40 years and why – despite numerous requests – William Todd & Co will never offer online bidding.

In a world where few people will strike up a conversation with strangers and even grocery shopping is done using self-checkout, Francis likes to think he’s doing his bit to keep people connected.

“What does online bidding offer? Sitting a room staring at a screen,” he says. “I think customer service is lacking nowadays. There’s no conversation, no tellers. It’s not going to change, but I can change William Todd & Co.”

And while it’s easy to think everyone has a computer, Francis says he still gets about 15 calls a week from people looking for auction addresses that are usually posted to the auction house’s website.

“I know that clientele is getting smaller, but I want to see it out.”

Francis started auctioning for a produce market when he was 18 and was invited to join Bill (William) Todd whose family had been running the businesses since 1865.

Louisa Steyl/Stuff Auctioneer Lynzy Francis in action at a recent high-profile classic car auction while Gore Vintage Car Club chairman Paul Herron takes phone bids. Many of the phone bidders that day said they planned to travel to Southland to attend the next one in person, Francis said. [File photo]

When it came time for Todd to step back, Francis and Lisa Withington took over the heavy lifting – although Todd is such a well-known Southlander he often pops around to auctions for the social aspect, Francis said.

He fears auctioneering may be a dying art.

While he was thrown in the deep end, he’s picked up tricks like how to think on his feet – “it’s one of those things you learn when you’re younger, and it just becomes natural” – and how to speak loudly from his stomach, rather than throaty yelling.

Auctions are entertaining, Francis said, and he enjoyed the challenge.

His wife will sometimes tell him he’s crossed a line, but he only does it with customers he knows, he says.

“As much as I like to give sh*t, I take a fair bit too.”

How would he do that if bidding took place online, he asked.