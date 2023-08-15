Helping Kiwis in the cost of living crisis

This is the third in a series of articles to help you understand and navigate the cost of living crisis.

The cost of living crisis has had a huge impact on households in New Zealand, impacting families, communities and small business owners alike. With the rising cost of day-to-day essentials, disposable income is under more pressure than ever. As more people struggle with their finances, help is available for our most vulnerable communities.

Across New Zealand, charities and community organisations are doing their utmost to help people affected by price inflation and the economic downturn. NZ children's charity and ASB community partner, KidsCan, is at the heart of the great work being done to support families.

The organisation provides children with warm food and clothing through its partnerships with schools and early childhood centres around the country. Julie Chapman, founder and chief executive of KidsCan, says demand has soared as more families struggle with rising bills, putting pressure on the charity.

SUPPLIED KidsCan provide children with warm food, jackets and shoes through its partnerships with schools.

"Right now, things are the toughest that they've been for many families," Chapman says. "That translates to the children that we support. We know that teachers are seeing more hardship, particularly around hunger. Families just can't afford a decent pair of shoes or a warm jacket So KidsCan has really ramped up its support across New Zealand so we can fill those gaps."

The charity's resources are under strain. KidsCan supports a third of New Zealand schools, 898 in total, and 208 early childhood centres. The organisation has more than 150 schools and early childhood centres on its waiting list as more children need support.

As the cost of living crisis shows little sign of slowing, Chapman is determined to expand KidsCan's vital community work despite the organisation's own rising costs.

"The cost of living crisis has also affected us as a charity," she explains. "For example, we have seen the price of jackets go up, as well as some food staples. But our focus is sharp and, thanks to our partners like ASB and supporters, we'll keep doing this for as long as we need to."

SUPPLIED ASB community banker Joel Amosa, says accessible online resources can make a big difference.

ASB's Community Banking team is also working to guide communities through the cost of living crisis.

"What we're seeing is the various ways the cost of living is having an impact, particularly for our communities," says ASB Community Engagement Manager Joel Amosa. "Fears of ever-increasing prices and everyday necessities becoming out of reach."

Amosa says families often view money problems as a taboo topic, but says there are online tools available, as well as support options, to help people assess their financial issues.

ASB offers Better Banking and Financial Wellbeing Workshops to help people build positive money habits and manage their finances with confidence, and the ASB Support Finder tool helps people find government support they might be eligible for. Both the workshops and Support Finder are available to anyone, no matter who you bank with.

Amosa says accessible online resources can make a big difference.

"We try to share platforms that have basic budgeting templates, so you know what's coming in and going out. In the ASB mobile app there's also the ability to check your financial wellbeing score, which is similar to a credit score", he adds.

SUPPLIED Bob Agnew, ASB Area Manager says businesses are building resilience to ride out the storm.

Meanwhile, ASB's small business experts have also seen business owners struggle through the recent crisis, with higher operating costs, pressure on cashflow, and lower customer spending.

Bob Agnew, ASB Area Manager, says business owners are reviewing their operating models in the uncertain economic environment. The bank holds regular financial wellbeing conversations with small businesses to help them navigate through the crisis.

"The biggest thing business owners are doing at the moment is looking and reviewing how they do business and how it operates. We're seeing customers looking at diversifying, and also reducing expenses and staying more closely in touch with their business cashflow and profit and loss."

Agnew says it's not all "doom and gloom" for business owners, as many companies build resilience to ride out the storm.

"I've seen customers who, off the back of Covid, have really built resilience into the business, and have taken steps working on their business. That has seen them hold fairly strong."

He encourages business owners to get in touch with their bank and have a chat about financial pressures and their options.

"Our number one tool is a conversation," Agnew adds.

Every step counts when it comes to keeping track of your finances. Check out ASB's Cost of Living Navigator for tips, tools, and expert guidance.