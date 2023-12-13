CALIBRE + CANDOR launches creative subscription service

Just in time for the Christmas chaos when marketers are busier than ever, Calibre + Candor have launched their creative subscription service—supporting marketing overflow needs with one simple fee.

The packs are designed to remove the worry of managing overflow, the hassle of finding contractors, and the time-consuming task of getting endless quotes for marketers.

"The product has been developed from what we saw as a clear need in the market. Marketing teams often have the skills in-house but just not the time for the sheer number of tasks that come across their desks from every other department in their business", says Sheila Worsley, GM of Calibre + Candor.

This is a way of them being able to pass those tasks over easily when they need to. Basically, it's designed for peace of mind," she adds.

There are three packs on offer, which cover everything from graphic design and copywriting support to video editing through to creative ideation.

"Whether they need a flyer designed for their sales team, a press release written for their boss, their AGM filmed and edited, or some new ideas for a 50 percent off sale, we're there", says Sarah Beck, Creative Director at Calibre + Candor.

SUPPLIED The Calibre + Candor team can cover everything from graphic design and copywriting support to video editing through to creative ideation.

It's thought to be the first of its kind in New Zealand. While niche support subscriptions exist, there is not one place for all the different types of creative support that a marketer really needs. A kind of marketing one-stop-shop.

"We noticed there were a lot of overseas graphic design packs being offered that relied heavily on AI—the problem is there are no guarantees of what quality you'll get in the end. There's a lot to be said for being able to pick up the phone to someone locally," adds Beck. '

The packs are priced at three levels dependent on hours and tasks required, to make them as cost-effective as possible. Bespoke packs are also on offer, for flexibility on the level or type of support needed. They can be paid for on a set monthly or annual basis.

For more information: www.calibrecandor.co.nz/creative-subscriptions

Contact:

Sarah Beck Creative Director

Calibre + Candor

021 590 091

Sarah.beck@calibrecandor.co.nz