Beer industry entrepreneurs respond to brewer's racist online rant

A beer industry entrepreneur is heartened by the industry’s staunch response to an online racist rant by a brewer.

David Gaughan, the owner of Eagle Brewing and the Port & Eagle Brewpub in Kaiapoi, north of Christchurch, has been roundly criticised after he called Māori men “New Zealand’s biggest problem” and a “scourge” in a Facebook rant.

Since then, beer stockists across New Zealand have pulled Eagle Brewing products from the shelves and made public statements condemning his racist comments.

Simon Cooke (Ngāi Tahu) worked with Gaughan when Eagle Brewing made a beer on his behalf under contract. He said Gaughan's Facebook rant did not come as a surprise.

“We know him personally,'' he said.

“He has shown this type of character for some time and he has had opportunity to make amends and change his behaviour and has failed to.”

SOPHIA MONTGOMERY Simon Cooke, left, and Ryan Carville, right, co-founders of Froth Technologies.

Cooke, who co-founded yeast producer Froth Technologies, said he was pleased by the strong response to the comments.

“We are very pleased to see how companies have pushed back very firmly on this.

“It is really heart-warming to see people being actively anti-racist.

“It is very out of character for our industry and that's why there has been such pushback and a public response from other breweries saying we don't stand for this.”

Southpaw Brewing Company director Penny Prescott (Tainui) said his comments showed that racism is everywhere.

SUPPLIED Penny Prescott of Southpaw Brewing Company.

"I am Māori, so it is always awful when you see the way that people think of you because of your race,’’ she said.

“The fact that this is happening in the brewing industry, that we are in, just hits home that racism is everywhere.”

“I was really surprised by the comments. I didn’t expect them to be that abhorrent.”

But she was also pleased by the industry response.

“I have been really pleased by the stockists in New Zealand who have called it out and said it is not acceptable.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Port & Eagle Brewpub in Kaiapoi is owned by Gaughan.

Cooke said he felt sympathy for employees at Eagle Brewing and the Kaiapoi pub.

“They are otherwise innocent. We are a tight-knit industry and there is sympathy for those people that may not have a job or have experienced abuse because of this. They may have been dragged into it.”

Brewing industry leaders and the Raise the Bar Hospo Union are looking into ways to support staff at Gaughan's companies and help stockists who may have been left out of pocket by pulling Eagle beer from the shelves.

The union plans to send a legal representative to the businesses to offer support to staff.

Craft Beer College owner Stephanie Coutts said industry leaders were networking to let Eagle staff know of possible vacancies across the brewing and hospitality sector.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson also pledged support for the staff in a post on Facebook.

“His abhorrent behaviour is completely to blame for what happens to these innocent people. If there is any way we can collectively support them, I'd be happy to help.”

General manager for Pomeroy's, Ava Nakagawa, said the Christchurch pub had stopped stocking Eagle products about a year ago because of Gaughan's previous derogatory online comments.

“We stopped selling his beer quite some time ago because of his remarks online,’’ she said.

After the post was widely shared and seen, Gaughan, on Te Ao Māori News, offered an apology.

"They were totally unacceptable, they have no place in today's society and they were totally wrong to be put out there."

He said people who reacted angrily to his comments were right to do so.