Job seeker humiliated after Domino's applications shared and mocked online

Job applications for Domino’s in Palmerston North were posted to Instagram, with applicants’ names, addresses and contact details.

A job seeker was shocked and angry to discover his application to a Domino's pizza store was posted online and ridiculed.

Instagram user coctonlyfans has posted several applications from the Domino’s Palmerston North franchise in full, alongside mocking comments.

Stuff has verified the account belonged to a relative of the franchise owner, who until recently had worked at one of their three local stores.

“I am actually pretty p..... My address, name, phone number, all my private information is out there now,” said one victim, who did not wish to be named.

He applied for the Domino’s job months ago and was warned by friends who followed the account that his privacy had been breached.

“It is actually real f...... worrying.”

Nothing had happened yet but he had been threatened over Facebook by someone who promised to track him down, come to his house and “sort him out”, he said.

It felt harder to brush it off as an empty threat when his address was on Instagram.

Stuff has received screenshots of two of the applications that were posted but has not been able to confirm how many people were affected.

The coctonlyfans account was set to private by Monday and is currently only visible to its 65 followers.

A Domino’s New Zealand spokeswoman said the company unreservedly apologised to anyone affected by the privacy breach and it would take appropriate steps to address the matter after a thorough investigation.

“Domino’s takes the privacy of all job applicants incredibly seriously and we were saddened to hear these applicants have not been treated with the respect they deserved.

“We would like to assure the community that this is an isolated incident ... our recruitment process values privacy and integrity above all else. We have strict privacy policies for this very reason.”

Murray Wilson/STUFF Instagram user coctonlyfans set their account to private, so Stuff could not verify how many Domino's applications were posted online.

Online safety organisation Netsafe’s chief executive Martin Cocker said 15 per cent of Kiwis had been on the receiving end of online bullying or harassment in the past 12 months – although things like this were a bit more serious and less common than most of those cases.

Depending on the details, two pieces of legislation potentially applied in a case like this, he said.

There was the Harmful Digital Communications Act, which concerned anything from social media posts to texts, that disclosed private information and/or were meant to harass or belittle a person.

The act was focused on harm reduction, so there was a warning and order to delete the offending text or post first – and continued offending could lead to financial penalties, he said.

Cocker said sharing confidential information, such as a job application, was also a breach of the Privacy Act and it did not matter if it was an accident or deliberate.

According to the Privacy Commission website, the commission investigates complaints of privacy breaches and attempts to resolve the issue with the people involved.

If the complaint cannot be resolved, the case is heard by the Human Rights Tribunal which makes a ruling and may award compensation to the people whose privacy has been breached – depending on the level of harm it has caused.

For less serious cases compensation tends to be set between $5000 and $10,000.