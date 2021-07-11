Palmerston North Crown solicitor's firm takes on new partners

Guy Carter and Deborah Davies have become partners at Palmerston North law firm BVA The Practice.

Two Palmerston North lawyers are set to stamp their marks with new roles at one of the city’s most prominent firms.

BVA The Practice​, founded by the city's Crown solicitor Ben Vanderkolk​, has taken on Deborah Davies​ and Guy Carter​ as partners.

The firm has had partners over the years, but none since Paul Murray​ left the firm in 2013 to establish his own legal practice.

Davies has been at the firm since 2005, focusing on Crown prosecution work.

She has been lead counsel in various high-profile cases in the city, including the city’s longest ever jury trial that ended in May with three senior Mongrel Mob members convicted of the 2019 manslaughter of Codi Wilkinson.

READ MORE:

* Food and beverage growth prompts engineering firm to buy stainless operation

* The 'cut-throat' industry of New Zealand beekeeping

* Civic award winners honoured in Palmerston North



Carter only joined the firm in 2019, spending the eight previous years doing civil litigation at Russell McVeagh​ and as an associate at Christchurch firm Wynn Williams​, where he won the 2015 National Law Foundation national young lawyers mooting competition.

Davies said the offer to become a partner was made with a chance to take more of a leadership role at the firm.

Having mentored multiple junior lawyers during her time with the firm, being made partner was a public recognition of that work, she said.

While BVA was “Ben’s firm”, Davis said Vanderkolk welcomed new ideas and opportunities from other staff.

Stuff BVA The Practice founder Ben Vanderkolk said demand for both Crown prosecution and civil litigation work was growing.

Carter said he spent much of his early career doing civil litigation, but made the move to get more courtroom experience.

Being made partner relatively soon after joining BVA was exciting, he said.

“It’s an opportunity to develop my skills and contribute at the leadership level.”

Vanderkolk had a history of taking on and developing lawyers, which made the partner offer attractive.

“[Vanderkolk] cares about his people and where their careers go, which makes it a great place to work,” Carter said.

Vanderkolk said bringing on Carter and Davies as partners came at a time when demand for both Crown prosecution and civil litigation was growing.

“I’m excited they want to develop and grow BVA for the future.”