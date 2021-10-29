Covid-19: Barber's startup struggles as pandemic pressure squeezes new business

Attention to Detail, a new hair salon and barber shop that opened in July, has been struggling to get established during a pandemic and intermittent lockdowns, says owner Carla Terry.

A Palmerston North barber is worried she may lose the company she started in memory of her father, as pandemic pressure bears down particularly hard on new businesses.

Carla Terry founded Shear Cuts and opened her own barbershop and hairdressing salon, Attention to Detail on King St in July, just a few weeks before the second nationwide lockdown.

The company name referenced her father, Graham Terry’s life as a sheep farmer. Terry said he died on his 83rd birthday last year, and it was his love for the art and ritual of old-fashioned barbering that inspired her 20-year career.

Terry said everything started well with a steady flow of new customers, but the salon lost momentum during the lockdown, and it was only her dwindling savings keeping the company alive.

Terry said she felt close to her father at Attention to Detail, and everything he used to say about what made a good shave or hair cut ran through her head when a client was in her chair.

“It’s like he’s there on my shoulder... he’s whispering in my ears all the time.”

Terry said she did not want to lose that.

Starting a new business over two years into a pandemic, she said she knew there would be challenges, althoughthere had been a couple she didn’t foresee.

Even before Covid-19, new businesses were particularly vulnerable in their early years and surviving was a tightrope act.

Statistics New Zealand figures show 19 per cent of new businesses will fall off within a year, and only 43 per cent will last for five or more years.

Terry said that was why she bought Barber Queens, on the corner of Botanical Rd and Featherston St, in April.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Attention to Detail owner Carla Terry say she feels close to her dad, who died last year, in her salon because his advice on shaving and haircuts runs through her head as she works.

The idea was Barber Queens’ customer base would support it through the disruptions, and the well-established business would help Shear Cuts stay in the black while she built up Attention to Detail.

“But another barber shop opened around the corner... [that] and the lockdown has basically killed the existing business.

“Just finding people to come in the door has been hard.”

There wasn’t as many people walking past on her part of King St as there used to be, and anecdotally, less men were coming back regularly to the barbers, she said.

Many seem to have got used to managing their beards and doing simple cuts themselves during the lockdowns.

The Government’s Covid-19 business support had helped, but it wasn’t enough, she said.

Terry got the wage subsidy for her staff, and had received one $2000 resurgence payment but had been turned down for any follow-ups.

While Shear Cuts was holding on for now, another young Palmerston North business folded under the pressure and will close down on Saturday.

David Unwin/Stuff Halo Salt Room’s salt therapy involved cleaning the lungs by breathing in aerosolised salt in rooms like this. Many regular clients used it to help with respiratory conditions, but stayed away during the pandemic because they were at high-risk of infection.

Liz Baker built a business around “salt therapy” and opened Halo Salt Rooms and Holistic Beauty, on Ruahine St, three years ago.

The therapy involved rooms filled with medical-grade salt, crushed into particles and dispersed around the room and breathed in to clean the respiratory system.

Baker said it had proved popular, but the pandemic hit Halo especially hard.

“And a lot of our clients were high-risk [because they had respiratory conditions], and were being understandably cautious, even though we provided a safe space. ”

Baker said she may have toughed it out if she could regularly give the hands-on management a small-business owner needed to do in a crisis.

But her family moved to Australia in February and with the borders closed she just couldn’t do that.

There has been an outpouring of support, well wishes and bookings from customers after Halo announced it was closing don.

Baker said she appreciated it, and Halo was chock-a-block for its final weeks.