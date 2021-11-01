Palmerston North housing subdivision planned to replace old Brethren church

Japac Homes owner Paul Haydock has bought the old Plymouth Brethren, aka the Exclusive Brethren, church on Napier Rd and is turning it into housing.

A former Palmerston North church is set to be transformed into affordable high-density housing .

Japac Homes has bought the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church’s old hall on Napier Road, and plans to replace it with several townhouses and an apartment block.

The group, better known as the Exclusive Brethren, moved out last year and are building a $17 million church on Johnstone Drive.

Japac owner Paul Haydock said the old church would be demolished next year, with construction on the housing due to begin by mid-2022.

Haydock said the development would be 70 per cent townhouses, with the rest of the site taken up by an apartment block.

“With this kind of high-density building, we can make it affordable because we’re getting more houses in on the land.

“It’ll be great for semi-retired people and people who don't like mowing the lawn.”

Japac was also trialling something new with the Napier Rd development.

People often had a peek in when they walked past a construction site, and almost everybody was curious about what happened in their neighbourhood or town, Haydock said.

So Haydock and his staff decided to make regular updates on Instagram and Facebook, with pictures, videos, and stories about the development.

Their plan was similar to a scaled-up version of the construction blogs and YouTube videos people do on home DIY and craft projects.

“People will be able to follow how everything is getting on... to watch the roads going in, the buildings go up and see how everything is done.

“All that’s really interesting. Well I think so, but maybe I’m just a nerd.”

Haydock said if people liked it, Japac would keep doing it with other projects.

Exclusive Brethren have been in Palmerston North since the 1880s and have a significant presence in the city.

Last year, the church began construction on a 2300 square-metre church, next door to One School Global in Summerhill.

The school is part of a chain of private schools founded by the Brethren.

Church spokesman Matt Goudie said although the new church was originally due to be finished by the middle of this year, they were still using temporary arrangements for gatherings.

“There’s been a few delays since work started, like there has been for everyone... it’s a difficult market at the moment.”

Goudie said on top of lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions, the pandemic had led to building material shortages, cost increases and difficulty booking contractors already in high demand.

“[The new church] is very close to getting done though... and we hope to be by the New Year.”

Goudie said the Brethren’s old hall on Napier Rd needed major upgrades and was no longer suitable for the church’s needs, so they sold it on.

“It was built in the 1960s, and was at the end of its life really.”