Chronic illness and Covid conditions force exit for Cafe Royale owner

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and his compromised health, Robert Winters is forced to close Cafe Royale after eight years trading from Square Edge in Palmerston North.

The risk of dealing with the public in the midst of a pandemic has become too high for an immunocompromised cafe owner who is now forced to close his doors.

Café Royale in Palmerston North’s Square Edge building has been a focal point for the city’s arts community for almost a decade, known for its emphasis local produce and ethical, sustainable products and practices.

It survived alert level 4 lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 but the lack of government support under the red traffic light trading conditions coupled with owner Robert Winters’ ailing health means he cannot go on.

He is one of the vulnerable New Zealanders the vaccine mandate, social distancing and face mask guidelines are designed to protect. He has pulmonary fibrosis; a chronic lung condition which is terminal.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Cafe Royale has been a regular haunt for visitors to the Square Edge Arts Centre. Jo Costello serves Lisa Bennetts, left, and Kudzai Mvere.

He is fully vaccinated, but because his condition affects his lungs, Covid-19 is a much higher risk for him.

After eight years drawing people to Square Edge, Cafe Royale is set to close in two weeks.

“A symptom of the autoimmune disease is fatigue,” Winters said. “I can be fine one day and not the next. And so you can't run a business when you're required to be on the floor, but you can't get out of bed.

“We’ve been doing really well compared to other cafes. If I were able to make the coffees myself, we’d be fine but I can’t do that.”

Employing additional staff to take on his workload would mean the cafe would run at a loss in the current trading conditions.

“I stepped down from the frontline row during the previous lockdowns. To do that, I have had to employ more staff throughout. But this is different.

“Before there was some government support, and we could get through. Now there’s nothing.”

Winters has been in the cafe business for over two decades. He started an award-winning café in Glasgow before returning to Palmerston North and opening Café Royale.

For many New Zealanders, protecting the immunocompromised has been a big driver for getting vaccinated.

While some immunocompromised people are in rest homes or in intensive medical care, many others go to work, go to school, and run businesses in communities throughout the country.

Massey University senior lecturer and organisational sociologist Dr Andrew Dickson is an expert in the sociological issues around health and well-being.

He said the risk of contracting Covid-19 had played havoc with the lives and well-being of immunocompromised people and people with long term illnesses.

“The simple reality is that respiratory illnesses are particularly dangerous. They just don't have the immune system that most of us are lucky to have.

“Although it's easy to think solely about our own risk, we need to have a collective understanding about the most vulnerable in our society.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Cafe Royale has remained a popular choice for artists and creative types in Palmerston North for almost a decade.

Cafe Royale’s location at Square Edge has ensured close-knit connections with artists, creative types and socially-conscious people for whom the building is a home away from home.

“We're a socially responsible business. So environmentally, we were plastic free before it became a big thing, we had composting over the years, we only use electric vehicles for the business. We’ve been very supportive of the Gay and Lesbian community too and over the years we were running all sorts of things like fundraisers for MaLGRA.”

“I've met such a wide range of people who come in here. And hey, I have made some amazing friends. I just have to see them from a distance now”

Cafe Royale is listed for sale and the Square Edge Community Arts Centre board is holding discussions on the future use of the space.