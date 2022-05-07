Historic venue The Grand to reopen as Gravity Bar in Palmerston North

Charlotte McMillan is adding a contemporary touch to the building’s storied history with chalk drawings on the walls.

The Covid haze on hospitality isn’t dissuading an enterprising father and daughter from breathing new nightlife into an historic venue.

The ground floor of the old Grand Hotel is set to reclaim its slice of the Palmerston North bar scene when Gravity Bar opens in June.

The heritage building, on the corner of The Square and Church St, was the accommodation of choice for Queen Elizabeth II on the 1954 Royal Tour.

In recent decades it has housed bars and restaurants that revelled in the ornate design and fixtures, but has been dormant for the past four years.

READ MORE:

* 'The Grand': Crowdfunding begins for Cathedral Square's Old Post Office

* Coronavirus: Kiwi hospitality industry facing grim reality amid pandemic

* Distinctive Palmerston North restaurant up for sale, as Aqaba's owners look to pass the flame



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A few “funky” features are being added, but the owners of Gravity Bar say the ornate character of the old Grand Hotel will be retained.

Gravity Bar co-owners Edwin Cywinski and daughter Linda Cywinski are mainstays of the Palmerston North hospitality scene, running the Globe Restaurant on Ruepehu Drive, as well as two Globe restaurants in Napier and Gisborne.

Edwin Cywinski said he wanted to maintain the former ambiance of one of the city’s most recognisable heritage buildings.

“If you know the old Grand bar, you will appreciate its character with lots of timber panelling and 100-year old ceilings and ceiling lights.

“Our decoration highlights the existing features of the premises and enhances the character by adding new fitting and funky features.”

The venue would feature two distinct areas; a pub at the front and a cosy lounge-like tapas restaurant at the rear.

Under the red traffic light level, occupancy restrictions caused hospitality patronage to plummet, with many venues rebounding slowly under “orange”.

ManawatÅ« Heritage Queen Elizabeth appearing for the gathered masses on the balcony of The Grand Hotel in 1954, during the royal visit to New Zealand.

Gravity Bar’s opening had been delayed by two months due to the trading conditions, but Cywinski was confident about the future.

“Opening a bar during the Covid epidemic is challenging, but we believe that life will return to normal and that we will overcome this pandemic soon.”

Under pre-Covid trading the premises has had mixed success. It enjoyed long stints as The Stables and The Old Bailey in the 1990s, and The Grand Beer Cafe welcomed patrons for over a decade before closing in 2016.

It soon reopened as the Looking Glass Lounge but was shuttered in 2017 after only nine months.

David Unwin/Stuff A big turnout for The Battle of the Grand band contest in 2012 that was judged by Tiki Taane from Salmonella Dub.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said the damage caused by the red traffic light restrictions made it increasingly difficult to launch new bars and restaurants.

Business owners were having to carefully balance the need to keep prices competitive with increased costs for food, labour, and other operational costs.

It’s a fine balance that many of our members are finding challenging to maintain.

“But ultimately, they’re a social need for many of our communities. They’re places we meet up, places we socialise, and places we re-connect.

“We’re definitely seeing many establishments getting more people back in to visit so long may that continue.”

The Grand Hotel was built in 1906 as high-end accommodation and was designed by influential architect Joseph Clarkson Maddison.

It hosted the first reigning monarch to visit New Zealand when Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip stayed there in 1954. After the hotel closed in 1972 it was converted into office and retail space.

Civil engineering firm Terra Civil bought the building in 2021 with plans to retain retail on the ground floor and renovate the upper floors for luxury apartments in the coming years.

Gravity Bar will open to the public on June 1, Wednesday to Sunday. The opening week will feature live music each day and regular open mics were planned.