Young entrepreneur honouring mum while raising funds for mental health

The Young Enterprise Scheme student, Mak Durey, 17, started Mii, a gift box business in honour of her mum who died from suicide.

A teenage entrepreneur is donating profits from her young enterprise business to mental health, after losing her mother to suicide at a young age.

Mak Durey, 17, lost her mother when she was only 11 years old, and nowwants to do anything she can to prevent others from suffering the same grief.

The Marton student is donating the profits from her line of pamper gift boxes to the Mental Health Foundation.

“I just wanted to be able to help in some way, because let’s face it, New Zealand has a terrible record when it comes to suicide.

“I wanted to support the work that the mental health foundation do to try and prevent more people from taking their lives, and this was one way I thought I could help.”

She named her start-up ‘Mii’ after her mother’s nickname, and the gift boxes feature creams and lotions.

”I wanted to be able to honour her, and naming my business after her was one way of doing that.”

Karla Karaitiana/Stuff A Mii gift box of pamer treats. There are versions aimed at women, men and a general option.

Mak was one of about 20 business studies students who attended the Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme market night at Te Manawa museum in Palmerston North on Thursday.

Young Enterprise Scheme manager Emilee Watson said the programme gave students the chance to channel their inner entrepreneur and gain firsthand experience in the startup industry, by allowing them to create and run a real business.

Each company develops its own product or service and then markets it.

More information on Mii giftboxes, visit Instagram or email miigiftboxes@gmail.com.

