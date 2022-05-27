Young entrepreneur honouring mum while raising funds for mental health
A teenage entrepreneur is donating profits from her young enterprise business to mental health, after losing her mother to suicide at a young age.
Mak Durey, 17, lost her mother when she was only 11 years old, and nowwants to do anything she can to prevent others from suffering the same grief.
The Marton student is donating the profits from her line of pamper gift boxes to the Mental Health Foundation.
“I just wanted to be able to help in some way, because let’s face it, New Zealand has a terrible record when it comes to suicide.
“I wanted to support the work that the mental health foundation do to try and prevent more people from taking their lives, and this was one way I thought I could help.”
She named her start-up ‘Mii’ after her mother’s nickname, and the gift boxes feature creams and lotions.
”I wanted to be able to honour her, and naming my business after her was one way of doing that.”
Mak was one of about 20 business studies students who attended the Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme market night at Te Manawa museum in Palmerston North on Thursday.
Young Enterprise Scheme manager Emilee Watson said the programme gave students the chance to channel their inner entrepreneur and gain firsthand experience in the startup industry, by allowing them to create and run a real business.
Each company develops its own product or service and then markets it.
More information on Mii giftboxes, visit Instagram or email miigiftboxes@gmail.com.
Where to get help:
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.