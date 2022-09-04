Construction company's failure to provide financials during redundancy gets costly

A failure to provide financial information during a redundancy process has left a Manawatū construction company with a big bill to a former employer.

Humphries Construction’s​ holding company PAK Holdings Ltd​ has been ordered by the Employment Relations Authority to pay $22,200 to former employee Alison Danks​.

Danks worked for Humphries Construction as an office administrator and manager from July 2018 until she was made redundant in November 2019.

She took Humphries to the authority, saying she was wrongly made redundant – something Humphries denied.

She got a letter in October 2019, telling her of a proposed restructure due to margins becoming tight for an associated company.

The associated company, which Humphries staff did administration for, supplied pre-cast concrete for Humphries projects.

The letter said there would be more need for surveyors and project managers, but less need for administrative staff.

The restructure proposed disestablishing Danks’ role, outsourcing payroll and creating a new receptionist/administrator role to help with digital marketing and file management.

Danks said she was already doing most of the tasks the letter indicated would be assigned to the new role, apart from the marketing which she felt she could do after a bit of training.

Discussions began, with Danks’ lawyers asking for more information about the tight margins, especially as the associated company purchased an expensive item recently.

They also noted Danks already carried out nine of the ten tasks listed for the new role.

Humphries did not provide any financial information supporting their rationale, saying Danks could already see the bank accounts.

Humphries said at a later meeting, where Dank’s lawyer took notes, redundancy was due to maternity leave, property manage of the new FMG headquarters coming to an end, efficiency and the related business being in a dire situation.

Danks claimed there was an ulterior motive to getting rid of her, but authority member Sarah Kennedy​ found the restructure was founded on genuine business reasons.

However, Humphries was required to disclose relevant information to back it up, which it failed to do, Kennedy said.

In fact, Humphries was not open to any discussion about giving financial information.

Furthermore, the person making the redundancy decision said they were not fully aware of Danks’ role, Kennedy said.

Humphries was ordered to pay $12,200 in lost wages and $10,000 compensation.