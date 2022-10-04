Coffee and sex are winners in new multimillion-dollar business fund

A sexual lubricant made from organic hempseed and a fair-trade instant coffee brand are two startup businesses set to benefit from a new multimillion-dollar initiative to support entrepreneurs.

The two Bay of Plenty startups – Come Clean which wants to destigmatise lube, and fair trade coffee company Critical Supply – were selected from more than 500 businesses from across Aotearoa in a competition where entrepreneurs had to show how their business solved a social problem or environmental issue.

The competition was run by Brianne West, founder of zero-waste beauty product Ethique, who earlier this year launched a $20 million fund to help other local entrepreneurs develop their businesses.

West kicked off the competition during the first stage of the fund’s launch to help raise awareness of the challenges faced by social enterprises - which have a failure rate of 95% within their first decade of operation.

Winners share a cash and mentoring prize pool valued at $140,000, but West is calling for more support for purpose-led businesses in the Bay of Plenty region - with feedback from startups saying that specialised expertise is more valuable than a cash injection.

“The calibre of entries from Bay of Plenty was extremely high however it is clear from the high number of entries there is a chronic lack of local support infrastructure for startups looking to solve environmental issues.”

supplied Critical Supply imports fair trade coffee from Tanzania.

Tom Lear, co-founder of Critical Supply, which imports fair trade instant coffee from Tanzania, says that while sustainable business goals are getting more traction, there is a need for expertise to guide and support growth.

“There is more acceptance that a company can do good, and still make a profit.

“The idea that you don't have to be not-for-profit in order to make a difference is a really key message for startups to understand today, and one that we want others in our position to hear,” he said.

Daisy Hylton, founder of Come Clean, said while products using sustainably sourced ingredients reduced the environmental impact of consumer goods, it was a challenge to get the business off the ground.

Reading the ingredients on a big brand sexual lubricant, Hylton knew that a natural product using local ingredients and no chemicals would be welcomed, but she would be competing with “the big boys”.

“We are competing against well resourced, mainstream incumbents. Having access to mentors that understand what it is like to be a sustainably driven business in an unsustainable world helps provide the motivation to keep us focused on growing.”

Hylton had identified sexual wellness as a niche product and wanted to remove the taboos or any notion of “seediness” or embarrassment in buying lubricant.

“Our customers range from young millennials to people in their 60s - and we wanted to create conversations about why and how to use lube, so that it’s a natural thing that people can talk about.”

West said the entries showed there are large numbers of New Zealand startups with the potential to have a significant impact on major societal issues.

“Social enterprises operate using a model that is distinctively different from traditional ‘profit-first’ businesses.

By nurturing these two Bay of Plenty businesses West aimed to show others in the region how these business models can be adopted.

“We know now that there are many more startups in the region that also can make similar inroads into addressing systemic societal issues we face as a nation, and they require customised support to grow to fruition,” she said

The third winning company was Auckland based Daisy Lab, which produces an alternative to yoghurt and cheese that produces up to 97% fewer emissions than using cow’s milk.

Tauranga-based Enterprise Angels is another startup fund in the region and has so far invested $58m into 100 companies, with the majority based in Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Wellington.

Chief executive Nina Le Lievre says while financial inputs are extremely important, the other less visible inputs are equally important.

“Active angel members have supported these businesses in numerous ways through utilising their experience, skills, and connections.”

Le Lievre is excited by what the future holds in terms of the new start-ups she is seeing “that are solving some gnarly global problems.”