Life without parking limits on borrowed time in Feilding

The shops aren’t open but the parking lot is already full at Manchester Square in Feilding. It’s a daily sight, says Beresford Bakery owner Aidan Clarke, as workers leave nowhere for shoppers to park.

Time limits and enforcement may be the only way to manage the high demand for parking spaces in a Manawatū town where shoppers are arriving too late to get a look-in.

A number of retailers in Feilding are backing stricter rules, sick of their customers missing out on car parks being used all day by workers.

The town’s free, all-day parking has long been a two-edged sword. Though helpful when promoting a “friendly” image to visitors, such convenience can also be enjoyed, and exploited, by inner town workers, leaving shoppers to search in earnest for a space.

As part of a review of its traffic safety and road use bylaw, Manawatū District Council is looking at how it manages the parking pressures. This includes time limits to increase the turnover of parked cars.

Beresford Bakery owner Aidan Clarke looked out his shop window at Manchester Square and shook his head.

It was barely 9am, but all the car parks were full, and none of the vehicles belonged to customers.

Fridays were the worst, when the sale yards and farmers’ market brought extra bustle to town, but Clarke said it was like this every day.

Matthew Dallas/Stuff Fergusson St in Feilding more than an hour before many stores open.

A walk around town didn’t prove him wrong.

At 8.45am on Tuesday, the sidewalks were empty of shoppers, but Stafford St was also at parking capacity, half of the spaces on MacArthur St were taken, as was a third of Fergusson St.

It wasn’t early bird Christmas shoppers. Many of the stores were over an hour away from opening.

Town workers are encouraged to use all-day parking away from storefronts, such as the long strips of parking – 200 footsteps away – down the middle of Kimbolton Rd. It’s clear many do, but not enough.

Clarke was quick to point out what vehicles outside his bakery belonged to which businesses. When he’s asked them to park elsewhere he’s been abused or offered a dubious excuse.

“They claim it’s too unsafe to walk back to their park [on Kimbolton Rd] at night. But they’re not even open that late.”

He said before Manchester Square was upgraded with stone paving there were signs advising one-hour and two-hour time limits.

“Since the paving, people park as long as they want. I don’t want meanness about it, but just stricter on not parking all day. Bring the signs back in.”

Clarke said two-hours free parking was enough time for most people to do what they needed in town. He wanted monitoring and enforcement. Anything less than a fine would be a “wet bus ticket”.

Matthew Dallas/Stuff The popularity of the parking strips down the centre of Kimbolton Rd show many town workers are getting the message, and leaving storefront parking for visitors.

Jorga Henderson, a sales consultant at Flooring Xtra on MacArthur St, said the Feilding Library moving into the centre of town while the old site underwent a $5.5 million upgrade had compounded the problem.

“People constantly say they’ve had to drive around the block four times.”

She said Flooring Xtra staff parked on Kimbolton Rd. They would support time limits and were concerned for elderly residents who may need to park close to the shops.

“How they enforce it without scaring people away is going to be interesting.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland Transport will begin ticketing illegal parkers again after a pause during lockdown. (Video from October 2021)

Alistair Hicks, owner of Top Cat’s Ally on Manchester St, said he found people typically weren’t prepared to park 200 metres from where they worked. It was a mindset that needed to change.

He said a lack of parking for customers wasn’t a daily issue outside his store, but it was frustrating when it happened.

Feilding & District Promotion recently emailed a town map to all Feilding businesses highlighting all-day parking areas on the perimeter of the central business district, encouraging them to leave parking outside stores to shoppers.

Its chairman Carl Bates said the agency had no formal stance on parking limits, but it was canvassing local businesses, and that would inform its submission to the council.

Its key message was reminding shop owners it was in their own best interests for staff to not park all day in front of their stores or other businesses.

“When you go out for a coffee or breakfast in the morning, you can see who the offenders are. We’re not a big city. It’s really reputation management for the businesses.”

Public feedback on the bylaw can be made via the council’s website and is open until December 16.