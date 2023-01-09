Rangitīkei pig farm worker wins payout despite resigning, swearing at boss

A pig farm worker has managed to get a $7125 payout from his former employer, despite resigning from his job. (File pic)

A former employee of a pig breeding and semen provider has managed to win a payout for unlawful dismissal, despite an employment watchdog finding he also resigned from the job.

In her decision in December, Employment Relations Authority member Sarah Kennedy​ said Jaydan Kerr-Peacock​ could also have had a bigger payout if he had not been abusive to the company’s owner.

Kerr-Peacock was awarded a $7125 payout from Marton​ pig breeder and semen provider New Zealand Pure Bred Pig Genetics Ltd​.

He worked less than a month for the company, joining in May 2021 and leaving in June 2021.

He took the job because he wanted to live nearby, but was soon told about a farming job going nearby which had fewer hours, a higher wage and a house to live in.

He had not been offered the job when he told company owner Jeff Cooley about the farming job.

He said he was thinking of resigning, but would give four weeks’ notice.

That led to an altercation, the details of which they disagreed on, after which Kerr-Peacock left the property.

Kerr-Peacock said he was sent away after being told he was of no use because he twinged his back and needed help with heavy weights.

He later sent Cooley a message saying he needed a termination letter so he could claim a benefit.

Cooley said he only sent Kerr-Peacock away to allow things to cool down, as Kerr-Peacock was swearing and being aggressive.

He never intended to dismiss Kerr-Peacock and believed it made no sense to, given he gave him a pay rise due to good performance and arranging to put him on a course.

He only provided a termination letter after being sent texts multiple times, sending it in July but backdating it to say dismissal was on the day of the argument, saying he wanted to stop contact and did not realise the legal implications.

However, Kerr-Peacock’s letter raising a personal grievance stated he resigned in June.

Kennedy said the letter and other messages from Kerr-Peacock showed he had actually resigned.

But she found he was also wrongfully dismissed from his job.

Being told he was “of no use” by Cooley, then being told to leave, could have made him form the view he was dismissed.

While Cooley may have been surprised to get a text message from Kerr-Peacock indicating he thought he had been fired, Cooley did nothing to correct the situation, Kennedy said.

As Kerr-Peacock resigned, any claim for lost wages could only apply for his notice period.

He was also awarded $4000 for harm and humiliation.

He told the authority the experience made him feel worthless as he had never been fired on the spot before.

His payout was smaller than usual because of his conduct, Kennedy said.

He swore, raised his voice and made Cooley and his daughter fear for their safety – actions Kennedy said should reduce the remedies 25% from what they usually would be.