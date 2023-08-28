Sporting goods stalwart 'hanging up his boots'

A couple of characters with plenty of stories to tell, Turners Sports manager Philip Pearpoint and owner Ray Turner are coming to the end of an almost-50-year working relationship.

Some might walk into Ray Turner’s sporting goods store and, at a glance, call it old-fashioned. But the better word is authentic.

He and manager Philip Pearpoint have collectively manned the counter, provided advice and chased shoplifters for 100 years, offering a service that sports stores were always meant to – it’s just that almost everyone else stopped doing it.

Customers at the store in Feilding can get a racket re-strung, a fishing rod mended, a football inflated or a hunting spot recommended.

Attempt any of these things at a big box sports store and a shopper is likely to be met with puzzlement.

Turner, 70, who has sold the business and is retiring in October, is proud of the relationships he’s forged with customers, and the level of service he and Phil have maintained in an era when most other sporting goods stores have either faded out or specialised in selling only apparel or hunting and fishing gear.

“When you look around, there is nothing like this really,” he said.

Re-gripping a squash racket may not immediately affect the bottom line, but it could mean a return customer and, after 52 years of service and advice, that customer’s grandchildren could now be walking through the door.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Turner's store has been a fixture on Manchester Street since 1997. He retires in October.

Customer service runs in the blood.

Turner said his grandfather started with a saddle shop in 1956 when he bought Feilding Harness & Saddlery. It became B Turner & Sons Ltd and soon expanded from saddles into luggage and sporting goods.

Ray joined his father Len Turner at the store in 1971, and in 1997 they opened the stand-alone Turners Sports on Manchester St while the original Fergusson St shop continued as Turners Gifts and Luggage.

Turner said he enjoyed selling goods that customers enjoyed, and he liked to make people happy.

He tried to keep up with trends when there was a surge in interest in sports such as skateboarding and inline skates, but that wasn’t happening as much any more.

“A lot of parents come in and say they want to get [the kids] off the screens and playing sport again, which is good.”

Turner said he would miss the customers and the camaraderie with Pearpoint. They both loved hunting and fishing, and though they didn’t go on trips together, they’d come to work on Mondays and share their weekend adventures.

Of course, Pearpoint’s most infamous escapade occurred only metres from the shop’s front door when in 2018 he chased a thief into a waiting getaway car just before it sped off. He was dumped from the vehicle 700m later, battered and bruised.

SUPPLIED Turners Sports manager Philip Pearpoint chases a shoplifter, jumping into the thief's car in an attempt to stop his getaway. (First published May 2018)

Turner, who was at a conference in Auckland at the time, shook his head at the mention of the incident, while Pearpoint was a little sheepish.

“It was dumb,” he conceded, “that wasn’t a good idea. We did get him – it took nine months.”

In response, Turner quipped that it took him “nine months to get over it”.

But at 70 and 64 they were still catching a lot of shoplifters though, and still chased them down on foot.

There were 16 cameras inside and outside the shop, the front window was connected to an alarm, and bollards had been installed to dissuade ram-raids.

Sonya Holm/Stuff Pearpoint discussing retail crime with National Party leader Christopher Luxon and Rangitīkei candidate Suze Redmayne when they visited the shop in December.

The store has been targetted by thieves on a regular basis, including a smash-and-grab of $2000 worth of clothing last December, and the men have been vocal about the need for greater police numbers in the town.

Pearpoint said it had been great working with Turner.

“Who would have thought when I started here at 18, that I’d still be here at 64?

He said the shop had become a rare find, likely the last general sports store in the lower North Island. Most other operators now only sold clothes and footwear, which had bigger profit margins.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Turners Sports is one of the few general sports stores left, selling bats, balls, rackets, dartboards and pool cues, as well as fishing rods and rifles, while also servicing equipment repairs.

Turners Sports was part of the Fishing & Shooting Outdoors Group, a buying collective of 10 New Zealand stores, which allowed them to keep prices competitive and print a regular catalogue.

Pearpoint, who would be staying on in his role, enjoyed a colloquial rapport with clientele. He was chastised by one customer for “sitting on your arse again”, when Stuff visited, while another alleged Phil was approaching his 400th birthday.

He assured us he gave as good as he got: “Some of them only come in here for me to abuse them.”

When it did come to providing assistance, he said he loved being able to offer advice that proved valuable.

“I get a kick out of selling someone, for example, the correct fishing rod and then getting them come back in a few weeks later with a photo of what they caught the first time.

“That’s probably the biggest pleasure, having someone come in and saying, ‘s..., what you told me worked’.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Turner loves his sport, particularly the All Blacks.

Turner said he would be staying local in retirement, and “pop in now and again” to see Pearpoint.

Tramping, fishing and gardening would keep him out of trouble, and he was looking forward to taking his grandsons hunting.

New owners Kieron McGloughlin and Kristi Atkins take over the store from October 2.