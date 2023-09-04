Fears animosity over Feilding parking etiquette too toxic to talk out over coffee

Monitored parking with three-hour limits has been proposed for Feilding’s CBD as a way to move on workers who occupy too many of the town’s parks all day, leaving few for visitors.

More effective ways of encouraging Feilding businesses to buy into shopper-friendly parking etiquette are being explored, but it appears some all-day parkers are beyond the reach of a civil conversation.

Manawatū District Council has proposed replacing the CBD’s free all-day parking with monitored three-hour limits as a means to increase the turnover of car parks, making it easier for shoppers to find a space.

Workers’ stranglehold on the parking has become an increasing frustration for many small businesses, but some feel a sensor system and warden, costing $428,000 to implement and another $200,000 a year to run, is an overreaction.

They would prefer to persist with or adapt Feilding & District Promotion’s educational approach, rather introducing a system that would burden the ratepayers.

The agency routinely delivered a map, with highlighted streets for staff parking, to CBD businesses with its On Track newsletter, but business manager Jan Harris said they were reviewing how they engaged with the business community on the issue, particularly employers and managers who may not sight the pamphlet.

Supplied/ManawatÅ« District Council Much of the central town would be covered by the proposed new time limits.

At a public meeting about parking on August 29, ANZ Feilding branch manager Jenny Hooper said she had been unaware of the parking tensions and had never been approached by Feilding & District Promotion nor the district council.

It was only after reading the Manawatū Standardarticle on the scarcity of parks and its negative impact on retail in August did she realise the impact of her and her staff parking all-day on Machester Square, and subsequently they had stopped doing it.

Harris said she spoke to Hooper at the meeting, and realised because she was only at the Feilding branch part-time, email would have been a more affective way to draw attention to the issue than relying on the physical newsletter.

“That’s what we need to do better.”

Kate Wild, owner of the shop Turnaround, who was also in Feilding & District Promotion’s security group, at the meeting raised doubts any offending businesses had been approached in the past six to 12 months, while council staff confirmed the most recent analysis of parking in the town was in 2019.

There has been a reluctance from all involved to publicly name the “lazy parkers”, beyond them being some of the larger tenants in the CBD who didn’t rely on foot traffic or front windows for their trade.

“It is the corporations in this town, who have a staff of 10 or 30, they’re the guilty ones, they’re not paying out of their back pocket like I am,” Wild said.

Matthew Dallas/Stuff Business owners have their say on the limited parking proposal at a public meeting on August 29. The elephant not in the room were the larger workplaces whose staff are blamed for much of the problem.

Stuff asked Harris and the council’s infrastructure general manager Hamish Waugh whether greater traction might be gained through top floor meetings with workplace managers rather than leaflets at the front counter.

Harris said Feilding & District Promotion had in the past talked with managers at businesses where staff were guilty of parking all day in front of shops, and they in turn spoke with workers, but it often had no impact.

Though there were suggestions at the public meeting that store owners should be able to educate other tenants themselves, “over a coffee”, Harris said in some streets the parking issue had got so toxic that neighbouring businesses were no longer on speaking terms.

Waugh said while elected members and senior staff had a range of relationships within the town’s business community, there wasn’t the more formal “client account management” relationship that was more evident with big water users and wastewater customers.

“We probably don’t have that collectively within the smaller businesses in town. But maybe we should.”

He said both council and Feilding & District Promotion had been more proactive at engaging with offending businesses than what some people at the public meeting suggested.

The council didn’t want to introduce a limited parking system, but it had been asked to come up with a solution to a long-running issue, he said.

“This is an option, let’s put it out there and see what people genuinely think. If they hate it, we’ll bin it, and if they love it, we’ll look at it.”

Feedback on the proposal could be made online, via a form on the council’s website, until September 8.