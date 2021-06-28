The Monitor economy Q&A - Crimson Education CEO Jamie Beaton

Each week Stuff asks New Zealand’s business and community leaders how they think the economy is going, and what they believe are the biggest challenges.

Jamie Beaton​ co-founded New Zealand education company Crimson Consulting. Crimson Education offers online tutoring and mentoring services for high school students hoping to improve their chances of getting into United States and British universities, while Crimson Global Academy is an online high school.

Beaton said the last year has highlighted New Zealand’s resilience and adaptability.

However, the slow pace of the Covid-19 vaccination roll out and rising government debt levels are a concern.

How do you feel the New Zealand economy is tracking currently?

Our international education and tourism sector are under a lot of pressure, but these can be switched back on quickly once we open up again to the world. Otherwise, I’m seeing signs that our economy is tracking pretty well relative to other nations in a challenging time. We can do better, we can accelerate, but we do need to be mindful of government debt levels which have ballooned in recent years.

SUPPLIED Crimson Education chief executive Jamie Beaton.

What are you most concerned about right now?

I am concerned about our speed of vaccination. Speaking with our staff, students, advisors and investors in the US, many have gone through vaccinations. The US vaccination rate is now up to 45.9 per cent. We need to get vaccinations done quickly locally, so we can more confidently open up New Zealand, reduce the chance of lockdowns and get our tourism and international education sectors back on track.

What has the last year taught us about the New Zealand economy?

We are resilient. We are adaptable. We have the ability to rally around our nation when times get tough. None of this is surprising - we know this.

I think the rapid growth of the technology sector during Covid-19 is an acceleration of the trend of broad digital adoption. Recent indicators of success in our local tech sector include Xero’s recent blockbuster acquisition, Vend being acquired by a global company, EzyVet being acquired by a global company and Rocket Lab pursuing their SPAC. Kiwi companies like Halter and Crimson continue to raise growth capital to meet demand in new markets and develop their products.

Let’s not get complacent with this. Many countries are seeing their local tech companies thriving. We want to amplify this. Get more computer science and maths education in New Zealand schools, normalise entrepreneurship as a career path, and invest behind the skills that will be competitive for our youth in this evolving landscape.

Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the economy this year? Why?

I am optimistic. On average, the stock market (a proxy for economic health) grows by 8 per cent per year, but there is volatility. When the economy gets shocked, it generally rebounds quickly. This is true regardless of whether we have a crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic or a financial shock like the United States subprime mortgage melt-down.

In this case, the driver of temporary economic weakness is our intentional decision to shut down certain parts of our economy. New Zealand is a beautiful country and attractive to people from all over the world. As we open up again, our tourism will come back stronger than ever. Our universities will fill up again and our hotels will thrive. We have handled Covid better than almost any country in the world both because of strong leadership from the Government on this and our isolated geography, and are in a great position to capitalise on the world-wide recognition we have received from this.

SUPPLIED Soumil Singh was introduced to computer science at 15, and is now innovating at the cutting edge of frontiers like machine learning and crypto in Silicon Valley.

What is the biggest challenge facing New Zealand?

Our schooling system is challenged. Countries like Singapore, with similar size to New Zealand, are able to thrive because of a highly effective education system at both the high school and university level. Our universities are falling down major international rankings. Our NCEA curriculum is not internationally competitive. Students can get credits for all kinds of things like driving.

In high school, I didn’t even consider taking computer science which was a big mistake. We introduced Crimson alumni Soumil Singh​ to computer science when he was 15. He took AP Computer Science (a US qualification) with us, won a NZQA Premier Scholarship and then at Harvard, he focused on applied mathematics-computer science. He is now innovating at the cutting edge of frontiers like machine learning and crypto in Silicon Valley.

We shouldn’t have to have our young Kiwis discover computer science by chance. In our schools, a lot of academic students take subjects like physics, chemistry and biology in significant numbers, viewing them as “rigorous” with limited encouragement to consider computer science.

My most talented Crimson alumni are often entering the technology industry working in areas like artificial intelligence after studying at top global universities. If a significant proportion of young Kiwis levelled up in mathematics, statistics and computer science they would be in a far stronger competitive position for the digital economy they will compete in.

A globally competitive New Zealand requires a globally competitive education system and a cultural shift to rally behind those who are ambitious and willing to challenge the status quo.

