The Monitor economy Q&A — Geoff Ross, 42 Below founder, investor and farmer

Geoff Ross is the founder of vodka company 42 Below which was sold to drinks giant Bacardi for $138 million, and is an active investor in Hyperfactory, Ecoya, Trilogy, Savor and Turners. He and his family are now farming Lake Hawea Station – New Zealand’s first carbon positive certified farm.

Ross says the Climate Crisis represents a considerable new business opportunity for New Zealand. Many of our pastoral farming systems are or can become carbon positive. If we can feed and clothe the world in a way that is also good for the planet we will be rewarded for it, to the benefit of our economy and communities.

How do you feel the New Zealand economy is tracking currently?

The post-Covid ‘sugar rush’ is kicking onward. In fact, the initial momentum generated from it has built and has now taken on a life of its own, with domestic confidence fuelling strong activity – particularly in the property and building sectors.

The agriculture sector, which generates over 70 per cent of our export earnings, is also strong. Dairy, fine wool, lamb, and beef prices are all up. And we are likely to see increases in strong wool as the world turns to natural fibre and becomes more aware of the damages created by synthetics. Horticulture is also strong – kiwifruit and avocados are firing.

Because of a confident domestic sector, strong agricultural earnings and moves towards re-opening our border (which admittedly will take time) I take a confident view of our economy and outlook.

SUPPLIED Geoff Ross and his family own Lake Hawea Station, the first New Zealand farm to be certified zero carbon.

What are you most concerned about right now?

Inflation and Infrastructure.

Inflation – lack of available workforce, imports and even locally produced goods, is pushing up costs. And inevitably inflation will show up.

Infrastructure – having seen the recent power outage, and just been on an Auckland motorway – we are completely under resourced for our current economy, let alone the on-coming growth. Right across New Zealand.

What has the last year taught us about the New Zealand economy?

We can keep trading and be inventive in the way we trade. And that there is an underlying intent in New Zealand business to grow, to be active and look to create prosperity for our communities even when hit with global and local challengers. We are a little more resilient than we thought.

Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the economy this year? Why?

Optimistic. The Climate Crisis require countries, businesses, individuals all to decarbonise. This represents considerable new business opportunity for a country like New Zealand. As the world demands carbon neutral or ideally carbon positive food and fibre, New Zealand has a distinct advantage. Many of our pastoral farming systems are or can become carbon positive. If we can feed and clothe the world in a way that is also good for the planet we will be rewarded for it. And given agriculture is our dominant earner this will significantly affect our economy and communities.

What is the biggest challenge facing New Zealand?

Infrastructure as mentioned above, is already weak and addressing this is tracking well below our growth. But I think the biggest challenge is actually reconnecting with global consumers. We see movies like ‘Kiss the Ground’ which has triggered a consumer movement to regeneratively farmed food, yet without the connection to our customers by being in market, I feel we are not really responding to this changing mindset worldwide. The low carbon farming movement in Australia is more advanced than we are by way of example.

Technology however seems to be doing a better job of staying in sync with global trends and this high value sector has got a good bit of steam to it now in New Zealand. Which is at the pinnacle of value creation for an economy. Agri tech is predicted to be one of the highest growth segments in coming years – this should be a sweet spot for New Zealand. We are also in a great position to lead development in new Ag such as plant based protein and new fibres such as hemp. This requires that same inventiveness we have showed in the past and a much closer connection to our global consumers.

