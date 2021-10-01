Demand soars for agri training as farmers face worker shortages

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor talks to students at Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre which re-opened for taster courses in July last year in response to Covid to try and fill some of the gap left in agricultural training.

A surge in demand for agricultural training is putting pressure on the sector, as farmers continue to struggle with a shortage of skilled workers.

“There is a significant increase in interest across the board of young people in the sector and we can’t meet the demand at the moment,” says Federated Farmers board member William Beetham, who is the organisation’s spokesman for education, skills and training.

At the same time, the closure of international borders due to the coronavirus pandemic means fewer people have come from overseas to work on farms while others have left, leaving farmers struggling to fill positions.

“There is a large demand from farmers for skilled people at this point in time,” Beetham says. “There is a real gap there.”

Beetham says farming has been more actively promoted as a career option and has become popular through social media sites like farm4lifenz, nzfarming, will.to.livenz, nzyoungfarmers, and shepherdessnz.

“It’s all very well for some old bugger like me to say it’s great on farm, but with the growth in social media, when younger people actually see their peers telling stories of what it’s like to live and work on a farm, that’s broadening their horizons,” he says.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Phil Hawke is struggling to find agriculture contractors due to Covid-19.

The food and fibre sector makes up the bulk of the country’s merchandise exports and has helped hold up the economy during the pandemic, as tourism was hit by border closures.

The Government has been trying to attract more people to work in the sector, with $19.3 million from Budget 2020 set aside to help attract and train the recently unemployed and grow the primary sector workforce by 10,000 people.

Training in the sector is being overhauled as part of the Government’s broad shake-up of vocational education, which aims to integrate polytech and work-based learning, ensure consistency of qualifications, improve equity and better link training with industry needs.

Primary industries were one of the areas targeted by the Government for free training last year as part of an initiative to develop skills in sectors where there was demand from employers during the country’s recovery from Covid-19.

Primary ITO, which trains people while they are working, has experienced a significant uptick in demand.

In the first six months of this year, it had 1011 new agricultural apprenticeship enrolments, compared to 265 in the same period last year, and 580 in the same period in 2019.The farmer training covers dairy, deer, sheep, beef, pork and poultry.

While last year’s figures were likely impacted by lockdown, it still represents a big increase, says Primary ITO executive general manager Andrea Leslie.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The coronavirus pandemic has limited the ability of farmers to bring in workers from overseas, creating a shortage of skilled staff.

The pandemic identified gaps in the local workforce, particularly for the dairy industry, she says.

“We have seen a significant demand in training because of a significant increase in New Zealanders who are entering the agricultural industry,” Leslie says. “We are more and more attracting people into the agriculture industry as a genuine career pathway.”

Underpinning the demand is the availability of jobs, an increase in Government funding, and the potential for well-paid work in a buoyant sector, she says.

“Primary industries are starting to be seen as a sector that is more attractive,” she says.

It’s not only on-the-job training that is in demand with specialist agricultural university Lincoln noting its domestic enrolments in the first semester this year were the highest in more than 10 years and significantly ahead of target.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Timaru farmer George Steven is struggling to find staff for his dairy farm due to the worldwide lockdown.

Six of the university’s sub-degree programmes in the specialist fields of food and fibre became fees-free due to the Government’s targeted training and apprenticeship fund, and the university also dropped fees for some of its postgraduate programmes.

Acting vice-chancellor Professor Bruce McKenzie says the university ias ideally positioned to deliver on the agriculture sector’s rapidly increasing need for work-ready graduates.

The university’s agriculture and horticulture programmes recorded the largest increase in enrolments, up 23 per cent.

Wairarapa’s Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre, which went into liquidation in 2018, was re-opened for taster courses in July last year in response to Covid to try and fill some of the gap left in agricultural training.

New projects are also being set up like Growing Future Farmers, where people are trained on farm by farmers, but it’s not enough to meet the need, Beetham says.

Philippa Tolley/RNZ Federated Farmers spokesman for education, skills and training William Beetham says the sector is struggling to keep up with demand for training.

Landcorp, New Zealand’s largest corporate farmer, is feeling the impact of the labour shortage with a lot more vacancies this year than last year.

In April, Landcorp had 22 vacancies in its dairy business, more than double the 10 vacancies it had at the same time last year.

Dairy workers typically hand in their resignations in May, but Landcorp has seen more vacancies later in the season and has had to re-advertise some vacancies more than once.

The company advertised 17 roles in its dairy business in May last year, but this year it had 25. In June, when most dairy workers have already made their move and settled in to new roles, it advertised 21 roles, more than double the 10 it had last year, and in July it had 14 vacancies, almost triple the five vacancies at the same time last year.

“We are experiencing shortages, later-than-expected employee shifts, and more difficulty finding individuals with farming backgrounds that do not have drug or alcohol or visa issues to contend with,” says Landcorp chief executive Steven Carden.

With low unemployment and skilled migrants leaving the country, sometimes due to their visa time limits, Landcorp has had to entice workers to leave their current role to join them, or get people to switch careers which then requires training.

The company has attracted many career changers who have previously worked in other areas such as retail managers, professional chefs, mechanical engineers and IT professionals.

“They love to be out in the open, working with their hands, and working as part of a high-performing team,” Carden says. “We are working to promote this lifestyle to people who have never considered farming as a career choice.”

Still, the company is competing with many other industries for the same people, from construction to commercial fishing and farming.

“We can no longer count on people to join us who are already trained in farming,” Carden says. “We are all competing for the same talent and we have to differentiate ourselves from other opportunities in the market to attract people to farming and retain our current skilled staff.”

A history of negative connotations in schools about farming and a shift to more urban environments has previously stopped some people from considering farming as a career.

Carden says farmers need to be smart people who are committed to protecting the environment, have scientific understanding, compassion and curiosity to care for animals, and technology friendly.

Supplied Bella Taylor recently joined Landcorp after completing an ag science degree at Lincoln University.

Landcorp invests in vocational training through Primary ITO, takes cadets through the Growing Future Farmers programme and supports leaders through programmes like Kellogg and Nuffield.

One of its newer recruits is farm technician Bella Taylor a 22-year-old ag science graduate from Lincoln who has been working across five farms in Te Anau since November last year.

From a small dairy farm in the Bay of Plenty, Taylor is of Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki and Ngāti Porou descent, and attended university with the help of a First Foundation scholarship which involved summer work experience at Landcorp.

“I always knew I wanted to go into agriculture because I like animals and I like working outside and on the land,” she says. “But at the same time I am quite driven in terms of wanting to look after the environment and keep it good for future generations.”

Taylor majored in water management and says she has plenty of opportunities to continue learning in her new role.

“It’s different every day,” she says. “If you like the outdoors, then it’s a magnificent place to live.”