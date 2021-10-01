A2 Milk at 'peak uncertainty' after Covid-19 hits key daigou trade

A2 Milk has successfully created a new global dairy brand, which is a really hard thing to do.

The a2 Milk Company is no stranger to turmoil and having soared to the dizzying heights of the biggest listed company in the country, it has now stumbled and fallen out of favour during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company was formed in 2000 by South Island entrepreneur Howard Paterson and scientist Dr Corrie McLachlan who believed they could create a new global dairy category centred around the health benefits of A2 protein milk. They died within months of each other in 2003.

As well as losing its key leaders at an early stage of development, A2 Milk has battled lawsuits, takeovers, management spats, near bankruptcy and attacks on its credibility. But through all that, the plucky venture has succeeded in creating a new global dairy brand based on a product which is now emulated by the largest food and beverage companies in the world like Danone and Nestle.

“They have done a phenomenal thing,” says Harbour Asset Management senior research analyst Oyvinn Rimer. “There are not many New Zealand companies that have succeeded in building a big global brand. It is a really hard thing to do.”

Rimer’s firm first bought into A2 Milk more than 10 years ago when its shares were worth well under $1. Since joining the main board of the stock exchange in 2013, the company’s share value has fluctuated between 20 cents and $21.74.

Harbour Asset Management director Shane Solly, who has more than 25 years experience in managing investment portfolios at ANZ, Citibank, Goldman Sachs, ING and Mint, says there aren’t many firms which have “gone from the pavement to the penthouse and back to the pavement” like A2 Milk, although he notes volatility is not unusual for fast-growing businesses.

Even though its value has slumped over the past 18 months, A2 Milk remains one of the biggest companies on the NZX and investors haven’t necessarily written it off, they’re just cautious.

“Taking a wait and see approach seems prudent,” says Fisher Funds senior portfolio manager Sam Dickie.

The company hit the skids last year when the Covid-19 pandemic closed international borders, shutting off a key route to market for A2 Milk’s infant formula milk powder into China. Chinese buyers also stockpiled at the start of the pandemic, which slowed future sales.

A2 Milk has achieved huge success in China, the world’s largest infant formula market, where its A2 protein infant milk powder was seen as easier to digest than the more common A1 protein.

However closed borders meant the international students and travellers who informally shipped product back to customers in China from New Zealand and Australia, known as the daigou market, shut down.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Lydia Pu was among an estimated 40,000-plus daigous selling New Zealand products such as honey and milk powder to customers in China.

The pandemic also hit commercial daigou businesses, which are largely run out of Australia by Asian entrepreneurs, who ended up with large amounts of inventory on their hands.

In 2017, the Australian Financial Review reported there were five or six of these mega-daigou, the largest of which was run by Vietnamese immigrant Hung Nguyen who benefited from access to wholesale stock through his wife’s pharmacy and built a business that turned over about A$300 million (NZ$303m) a year.

At the onset of the pandemic, the daigou trade, A2 Milk’s biggest sales channel to the Chinese market, fell to almost zero.

That affected its other sales channels as well because daigou traders were effectively like online social media influencers for A2 Milk’s products and their recommendations reached parts of China where A2 Milk didn’t have a presence.

“Daigou made A2 famous,” says Rimer. “They were the ones who put it on the radar of Chinese consumers. It was a really powerful channel for them.”

Amanda Cropp/Stuff A2 Milk is a premium brand in China, but Covid-19 has shut down its main sales channel to market. (file photo)

Prior to Covid, A2 Milk was concerned about having too many eggs in one basket and did try to diversify away from daigou, increasing sales of its English-label product through cross-border e-commerce channels like Alibaba, Tmall, Taobao and JD, as well as through Chinese Mother and Baby stores which sold its Chinese-label product.

While the two other channels have held up better during the pandemic, in aggregate it has been a disaster because the daigou business was so big that the other channels have not been big enough to offset that weakness, Rimer says.

Still he says it’s hard to fault the company for pursuing the daigou strategy, which was an effective way of growing the brand really quickly.

However, without that cheap marketing, the company is going to have to spend more to promote its product through e-commerce and physical stores to maintain and grow its sales.

It has also been buying back millions of tins of older inventory and destroying it, to freshen up its stock and reduce the backlog in the system.

The hit to the daigou market isn’t the only issue that has plagued A2 Milk during the pandemic.

Fear about the potential impact of Covid-19 following some news reports linking China’s Sinovac vaccine to miscarriages has caused people to delay having children, further shrinking the market for infant formula.

Competition from local Chinese companies has also increased after they were shunned following the Sanlu contaminated infant formula scandal in 2008, with products launched by Feihe, Yili, Junlebao and Wandashun.

Imported products have faced further headwinds due to shipping delays and consumer concerns in China about the potential risk of catching Covid from imported tins.

The challenges came at a time when the company was facing its own internal disruption after the abrupt departure of chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka following a short tenure, prompting the return of previous chief Geoff Babidge in an interim role ahead of new head David Bortolussi taking up the reins this year.

supplied David Bortolussi took over as chief executive of The a2 Milk Company in February, replacing Geoff Babidge who had stepped in following the abrupt departure of Jayne Hrdlicka.

A2 Milk’s shares have been hammered as management have cut their forecasts multiple times over the past year, and warned in August that the coming year would be challenging and volatile. They have provided little guidance on future earnings, which has dented investor confidence.

“The company is obviously so uncertain in their own business, that they’re not prepared to give guidance, so you can imagine what that makes a potential investor feel like,” says Dickie. “It is still a very cloudy outlook.”

Investors are uncertain whether they have seen the bottom yet even after a sharp correction in the share price.

As of mid-September, analysts had a wide range of views on the stock with UBS head of research Marcus Curley valuing it at $11, more than double the $5.30 valuation of Craigs Investment Partners head of research Stephen Ridgewell.

“We are probably at peak uncertainty,” says Rimer. “I have never seen a bigger spread in the expectations of analysts than I see at the moment.”

AgResearch a2 Milk™ and lactose intolerance study - New Zealand, 2017

Traders say a massive short is building in A2 Milk stock across the NZX and ASX, which means investors are betting the price will fall further.

Still, A2 Milk continues to generate plenty of cash, remains a popular brand with Chinese consumers, and is said to be mulling new product launches.

“Once we see how they are tracking in the absence of daigou we can form a view on how successful the long-term will be,” says Rimer. “They have a great opportunity and we need a bit of time to assess how successful they will be on that journey.”