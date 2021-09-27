Monitor economy Q&A: Mitchell Pham, tech industry entrepreneur

Each week Stuff asks New Zealand’s business and community leaders how they think the economy is going, and what they believe are the biggest challenges.

Mitchell Pham​ is co-founder and director of software developer CodeHQ, and the chair of the Digital Council for Aotearoa. He moved to New Zealand as a refugee from Vietnam.

Pham says one of his biggest concerns is that New Zealand is not engaging enough internationally.

How do you feel the New Zealand economy is tracking currently?

I have a mixed view. Living in Auckland, the impact of lockdown is clear on the economy. Lockdown is also taking a significant toll on mental health, which impacts the productivity of those who are able to work from home.

SUPPLIED New Zealand really needs to work hard to let the world know we are open for business,, says Mitchell Pham.

Many businesses outside of Auckland also rely on Auckland to operate. Regions that are reliant on a few industries, such as Queenstown, are also not coping well under lockdown.

Internationally, we’re perceived as a closed fortress while the rest of the world is open for business. Their economies are getting on and in some cases, coming back strong after Covid-19.

Just look at the World Expo in Dubai next month. For the next six months, there will be 192 countries showcasing the very best innovations and products to potential investors, government officials and business decision makers, but many of New Zealand’s top businesses won’t be there.

That being said, despite all the doom and gloom, the digital opportunity in the New Zealand market is absolutely massive, like it’s never been before.

The opportunity extends to much more than just surviving Covid-19; open up New Zealand more to the rest of the world, and we would do really well economically if we continued to push digital transformation and new innovations.

What are you most concerned about right now?

One of my biggest concerns is that New Zealand is not engaging enough internationally.

We are lacking the capabilities to reach and compete on an international scale and many seem closed to innovative ways of solving these challenges, such as outsourced software development.

Our massive skill gaps and shortages (especially in the tech and digital space) means we can’t accelerate digital transformation or new innovations without looking further afield for the answers.

At the same time, because of our closed borders, international talent can’t move to New Zealand. Consequently, domestic businesses are just poaching staff from each other. We’re really not increasing our capacity and certainly not increasing productivity.

What has the last year taught us about the New Zealand economy?

Firstly, that we are highly dependent on international trade and talent. An over-reliance on immigration to supply our talent, and an assumption that all our talent needs to be onshore, is impacting our ability to trade and compete digitally on the world stage.

As you can see, the moment we close our borders, the traditional supply stopped, and we’re now facing extreme labour shortages.

However, this isn’t necessarily that new: we were already short of talent before the global pandemic. The reality is that a country of our size will never produce enough talent to keep up with our own rate of innovation and our ambitious growth aspirations.

Instead of slowing down or curbing our aspirations, we need to open our minds to how we not only upskill New Zealanders but also work with offshore talent.

To really address these shortages, we need a balanced approach that combines growing our talent domestically, attracting international talent through immigration and tapping into talent that is based overseas.

Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the economy this year? Why?

I am optimistic. As a society, we’re resilient with dealing with Covid-19, we’ve proven that to ourselves and to the world. We may be a bit slow to adapt to the ‘new normal’ compared to the rest of the world, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t been resilient.

As an economy, we have absolutely suffered many setbacks, but I’m still optimistic because there are many opportunities to change how we recover from Covid-19, and really thrive as a nation going forward. For that to happen, businesses need to realise the need to accelerate digital transformation and innovators need to have the ability to accelerate innovation.

At a governmental level, we have a Digital Economy portfolio which is something we have never had before. The Government is proactively working to create a Digital Strategy for Aotearoa going forward. All of the key components and opportunities are there, we just need to seize them.

What is the biggest challenge facing New Zealand?

We are ourselves, our biggest barrier to success. We have this ever-present tyranny of distance. Despite globalisation and the internet, Covid has shone a spotlight on this once again, so we really need to work hard to let the world know we are open for business.

And our businesses need to extend beyond our traditional comfort zone to engage more with international markets and be open to incorporating international talent into our growth strategies, as we continue to advance into the ‘new normal’.

