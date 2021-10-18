The Monitor economy Q&A: Malcolm Johns, Christchurch Airport CEO

Each week Stuff asks New Zealand’s business and community leaders how they think the economy is going, and what they believe are the biggest challenges.

Malcolm Johns is the chief executive of Christchurch International Airport, the country’s second-largest airport and the international gateway for Christchurch and the South Island.

Johns said the biggest challenge facing New Zealand is learning to live with Covid.

He said there’s a weariness in people’s voices right now and it may be we are tackling the hardest part of the pandemic at a time when collectively people are most tired by lock-downs, lock-outs and lock-ins.

READ MORE:

* The Monitor economy Q&A: Steven Boyd, Deadly Ponies chief executive

* The Monitor economy Q&A – Matthew Tūkākī, National Māori Authority chairman

* The Monitor economy Q&A - Traci Houpapa, Federation of Māori Authorities chair



How do you feel the New Zealand economy is tracking currently?

While headline numbers give an overall picture, below the surface those numbers aren’t evenly spread across all sectors. In many sectors the initial pain of Covid-19 has been absorbed onto private balance sheets already, so its true impacts will flow through in years to come, including the ability to grow out of the pandemic. The success and pain of the pandemic is not evenly spread once you get below the headline numbers.

SUPPLIED Christchurch Airport chief executive Malcolm Johns says the biggest challenge facing New Zealand is learning to live with Covid.

What are you most concerned about right now?

National debt levels are the thing of most concern right now. It was right to draw on the Government’s balance sheet to navigate the pandemic, however New Zealand lives with risks beyond and not only Covid. That balance sheet will be needed for a number of other things already planned, like climate change adaptation and transition. It may also be needed for unplanned things like major natural disasters.

What has the last year taught us about the New Zealand economy?

We learnt from the earthquakes here in Canterbury that it’s a challenge to predict tomorrow when you don’t fully understand today. We now understand today much better than we did at the start of the pandemic, and that should help us be more certain as we plan for tomorrow. We need to return to managing things on a balanced scorecard and less through a single issue lens.

Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the economy this year? Why?

Near term, there’s a weariness in people’s voices right now. It may be we are tackling the hardest part of the pandemic at a time when collectively people are most tired by lock-downs, lock-outs and lock-ins. Medium term our fundamentals remain solid and the challenge is to reconnect to the world as it opens up, to maintain our competitiveness and attractiveness as a small open trading nation. We’re very optimistic about how businesses have embraced online commerce during Covid and are seeing it translate into materially increased parcel airfreight volumes. This has been a stand-out in the South Island for us during the pandemic. We make things the world wants and when we air freight it through e-commerce, we get more for it.

What is the biggest challenge facing New Zealand?

Learning to live with Covid. That’s going to be a big social mindset shift in the near term. After that, climate change, adapting to changes and transitioning to a different national energy profile.

– The Monitor is Stuff’s unique set of insights to help the business community better understand the economic landscape, and maximise their success. Alongside the quarterly snapshot is an economic index showing the speed of growth across different parts of the economy.